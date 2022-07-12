Two alleged drug traffickers busted at a Route 1 motel in March have been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury.
Tyler Coute, 26, and Ana Galarza, 21, both of Taunton, had been scheduled for a probable cause hearing Tuesday in Wrentham District Court but the indictments transfer the cases to Dedham Superior Court.
The pair was indicted on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession of a class E prescription pills, according to court records.
No arraignment date in superior court was immediately scheduled, but they pleaded innocent in Wrentham District Court after their arrests at the Gaard Motel on March 17.
If convicted in superior court, the pair face harsher penalties than in district court.
During an undercover investigation by Foxboro and Mansfield police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, authorities alleged they purchased drugs from Coute.
When they raided the pair’s motel room, police say they found over 10 grams of a white powdery substance alleged to be fentanyl and $30,000 cash.
They also say they seized eight pills alleged to be Adderall and a pill press believed to be used to manufacture counterfeit Percocet pills, and alleged drug paraphernalia.
Coute was being held in jail without bail in pretrial detention and Galarza was being held on a bail violation in an unrelated criminal case in Brockton District Court.