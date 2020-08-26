Two days before moving into her dorm last week, Lizzy Davis rattled off Quinnipiac University’s coronavirus protocols seamlessly: A COVID-19 test was awaiting her arrival, with several more potentially ahead.
A health app will track her symptoms and a mask is required even to visit the bathroom. Socialization is limited, with students restricted to their own dorms and allowed one visitor in their room.
Davis knew none of this is normal, but she is now used to a life far from that.
“It’s something we’ve all had to adjust to over the last few months, getting used to all of the new COVID protocols, so it’s an adjustment, but it’s not too big of one that we can’t handle,” the Foxboro 18-year-old said.
“I guess we really don’t know what the results are until everyone gets on campus. But worse things are happening to other people, and we’re fortunate we even get the chance to go. I just hope everyone follows the protocols so we get to stay.”
As freshmen prepare for this typically exciting step toward the future, these are the shadows they now carry with them: They graduated high school during a pandemic and now enter college still within one — entering campuses determined to prevent a second wave.
And there is no telling if it will work. Students at other universities have already defied guidelines in favor of large parties, administrators chiding them for jeopardizing their own safety.
“Just like with everything else it still feels like nobody knows anything,” said Nick Marciano, an 18-year-old Mansfield native. “What’s next? Am I going to move in, and come home in two weeks if Bentley (University) has an outbreak?”
The memory of spring school closures feels like a distant warning but also a source of comfort, students said: At least if it happens again, we know what to expect.
For some it already has.
Stung by a lost senior year, Allison Janineh tried not to get her hopes up as she prepared for her first year at the University of Massachusetts, filling her closet with bins of snacks, room decor, and matching photo sets she gifted each of her friends.
The Norton teenager was cautious, at least until her housing assignment arrived just a week and a half before move-in.
“I felt secure for the first time that I was going to go to campus,” Janineh, 18, said.
She expected online classes, but was ready to enjoy the social aspects of college: Eating in dining halls ranked number one in the country, attending rowdy hockey games and swimming on the club team.
But within 24 hours, the school canceled all housing and closed the campus.
“College is 50 percent school and 50 percent the experiences you have,” Janineh said. “Now not having that — I’m missing out.”
She contemplated a transfer to her second choice school, but they went fully-remote, too. She considered taking the semester off to work, but with a double degree she already has a heavier course load than normal.
So, next came acceptance.
“Going into college, I was ready to be my own person and change and grow — it’s different to do that in the same walls you grew up in,” Janineh said. “But I’m going to take this in stride. It’s safer for everyone, and I think most schools will end up remote anyways.”
But her dorm supplies will need to find a new home.
“Every time I wake up to see it, it reminds me of where I should be and where I am,” she said.
Students are not naive to that risk of campus closing, Sam Osa-Agbontaen said.
His off-to-college prep included checking daily emails from Harvard University.
“I’m really just waiting on any news on this,” the 18-year-old North Attleboro student said. “I don’t know what it’s like to prepare for college any other way, so this is really just my norm.”
One requirement for an on-campus return was an evacuation plan for each student.
“So, it’s a risk we choose to take, knowing it is there,” Osa-Agbontaen said. “If we hadn’t gone through what we did in March, it would’ve been tough. But having been through that — anything else after that has the hindsight of what already happened and kind of eases any potential anxiety. I know that’s the worst case scenario.”
And college, to him, is still exciting. He’s ready to meet new people with different perspectives and join the debate team and engineering student association, even if that participation is virtual.
Davis sees the newness of a coronavirus-ruled campus as an opportunity for independence.
“It’s hard navigating a new thing like college,” she said. “But especially with this — nobody else has gone through this. You can’t ask questions or for help on how this goes. You’re kind of taking it on yourself.”
But the pandemic has brought some disappointments.
Her parents spent the spring on Zoom chats with their college roommates, and she wonders how the pandemic will affect her chances at the same long-lasting relationships.
“Everyone always talks about how they met their best friends in college,” Davis said. “My challenge will be how to find friendships that will last forever when the population is so limited for who you can meet. And it’s not just the people you meet but the memories you make with them, but so much is limited on where we can go and what we can do.”
Marciano was headed to play football for Bentley, so his disappointment lay in a cancelled season.
“You can’t put 100 people in a room right now, let alone a weight room,” he said.
And he is let down by a move toward online classes as well, preferring hands-on learning and the chance to ask questions in person. Three of his courses are planning a hybrid approach, but he expects that to change.
But he is still hopeful that football will be postponed to the spring and looks forward to getting to know the rest of his team.
“It’s definitely not the typical first year of college experience, but we have to kind of deal with what’s at hand,” he said. “I’m excited to start my college career: meet new people, figure out what I want to do, learn new things and hopefully play some football, and then see everyone at Thanksgiving break.”