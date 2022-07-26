The temperature was bear-able and parents and others were able to enjoy watching their young ones catch up with friends, listen and dance to music, eat ice cream and show their favorite plush toys at the annul Teddy Bear Picnic on the Common.
Many families with young children turned out for Thursday's event hosted by the Friends of Boyden Library and which started 10 a.m. -- before nap time.
The picnic included a musical performance by Rolie Polie Guacamole.
The children, who brought their favorite teddy bears or stuffed animals, were greeted by New England Revolution mascot Slyde The Fox. Ice cream was available from the Grandes Ice Cream Truck.
Jessica Henderson, senior youth services librarian at Boyden, thought the kids were having a great time dancing on the common, and the turnout was excellent.
She said this event is just a wonderful way for families to gather on the Common in the summer and enjoy a band for young children.
Arlen Grosberg brought her granddaughter, Molly, 4, carrying her bear Violet. She said they came last year and it was so much fun, so they came to participate again.
"Molly loves to dance. The entertainment was great and Molly saw some friends that we were hoping to reconnect with."
Molly proclaimed the event "fun."
Sandy Yukna came with her daughter, Brielle, 4, and said it was great weather for a picnic.
"We knew that we could be outside in the shade, and there was music and ice cream and enough things to do for the kids to spend the morning time before the nap time," Sandy said.
She said her daughter had a lot of room to run around and saw a lot of their friends from Foxboro.
Hiba Kabbout took her 1-year-old son Khaled Darwich to the event.
Khaled was greeted by Slyde the Fox.
Hiba said she attended so that Khaled could enjoy the company of other children and listen to the music.
"It was so nice, amazing, and we are happy," Hiba said.