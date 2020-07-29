Michael F. Walsh, a trial attorney who was recently elected to a third term on the Westwood Select Board, has announced his candidacy for the Norfolk County Register of Probate in the Sept. 1 election.
Walsh joins four other Democrats running for the office: Courtney Madden, Kathryn Hubley and Noel DiBona, all of Quincy, and Colleen Brierley of Norwood. There are no Republican candidates.
Register Patrick McDermott is running for Norfolk County Sheriff.
The Register of Probate is responsible for the day to day operations of the Probate and Family Court that handles divorce, child support, alimony, custody, wills, trusts, estates, name changes, adoption, and guardian issues.
"The need to know and understand the law, work with judges, lawyers, and members of the public are essential skills needed for this position," Walsh said.
Walsh has spent 33 years as a lawyer getting access to justice for individuals and families in every type of courthouse in Massachusetts, he said.
The candidate says he has prided himself and his career on helping individuals in need receive services they need to make a better life for themselves or get back on track.
Walsh added he "understands the circumstances and what needs to be done to bring justice for all during some of the most difficult times of their life."
He said his experience "is greatly needed to improve the court system, especially now, and moving forward into the future."
Gaining access to the courthouse is crucial, especially for those without transportation, and adding satellite offices and more technology, while providing assistance to those without counsel, are among his priorities.
Walsh is a member of the Norfolk County Bar Association where he sits on the executive board, Norfolk County Advisory Board to the Norfolk County Commissioners and Norfolk County Selectmen’s Association. The boards manage county government's budget and staff.
A graduate of Don Bosco Technical High School, Suffolk University (cum laude), and Suffolk University Law School, Walsh was a managing partner at Wynn & Wynn, PC, before opening his firm in 2002. He was an adjunct professor at Suffolk University in the Legal Studies/Government Department. He is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and for the past two years has served as the secretary to the Massachusetts Municipal Select Board Association.
His experience managing his own business, and as a negotiator, advisor, advocate, and an elected official managing a budget of over $100 million makes him the most qualified for the position, he contends.
Having also lived in Boston and now a resident of a small town also makes him uniquely qualified to serve county residents, Walsh said. The Dorchester native moved to Westwood with his wife Linda and three children in 2005 from West Roxbury.
Learn more about Walsh on Facebook and at www.walshforprobate.com. He can be reached at 781-251-0100 and email at mike@walshforprobate.com.