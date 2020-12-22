A neighbor’s appeal of plans to redevelop the former downtown fire station and adjacent property for a brew pub/restaurant and housing has been dismissed.
Abutters Alison and Richard Bancroft, who live in an older home at 22 Market St., a year ago challenged the planning board decision in Norfolk County Superior Court. Alison Bancroft is an attorney.
The defendants were planning board members who voted for the project and the developer, Douglas A. King Builders of North Easton.
The case has been dismissed with prejudice, which means it is permanently dismissed. In essence, it is over and done with and can’t be brought back to court. A case dismissed without prejudice means the opposite.
The parties also agreed to bear their own legal costs.
The court decision likely means the go-ahead to finally resolve the longstanding saga over the old fire station’s fate.
“The planning board’s decision is contrary to law, and is arbitrary and capricious,” the plaintiffs had written in their appeal, citing land use regulations.
The Bancrofts also contended the planning board exceeded its authority, and asked the court to grant them relief, including ordering the planning board to take another vote on the application.
After lengthy discussion and hearings, planning board members voted unanimously Nov. 14, 2019 for special permits for the development, which would replace the fire station and adjacent former funeral home at 40 School St./21 Market St.
King Builders is planning to put a pub/restaurant on the first floor and four one-bedroom/studio residential units on the second floor of the former fire station, which would be partially torn down. The developer also plans a four-story building with 15 one-bedroom/studio rental units on the site of the former Keating Funeral Home, which would be razed.
Also, an 11-vehicle parking lot would be placed between the two buildings. The developer also would build a public parking lot at 15-17 Market St., subject to Housing Authority and town authorization.
The project stirred some concern over parking and traffic, and several residents turned out for hearings.
The planning board was the last key board the project needed approval from.
The four special permits approved by the board were for a mixed-use project with more than three dwelling units; brew pub; height to allow four stories and 42 feet (3 1/2 stories and 40 feet are allowed by right in the Foxboro Center Overlay District); and a reduction of building setbacks.
Planning board members pointed out the nearby area features the Bethany Church, with a 56-foot high roof line and a 150-foot high spire; a three-story, 33-foot-high commercial building at 34 School St.; and the St. Alban’s Masonic Lodge on Rockhill Street, which is about 40 feet tall.
Changes, however, were made to building heights following extensive input and review, including from the Design Review Board, Planning Director Paige Duncan said.
Also, based on the need for more housing downtown, board members found the project is appropriate for the area.
Selectmen held a public hearing and supported the plans moving forward. They voted 2-1 to release the town-owned property for private use by issuing a municipal conversion permit.
In the spring of 2019, King Builders won out over two other bidders to redevelop the half-acre property. Selectmen decided the company would best meet the town’s vision of a mixed-use project, embracing both a restaurant and residential uses on the site. King had bid $405,000 for the property.
Residents expressed a desire to keep the old fire station as opposed to demolishing it, but the funeral home building is in bad shape, Duncan said.
A traffic engineer hired by the town concluded the project would have a negligible effect on overall traffic in the downtown area.