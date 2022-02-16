Face coverings will not be required during Masses in the Archdiocese of Boston starting Feb. 28.
The diocese includes the local communities of Foxboro, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
Priests, deacons, and ministers also will not be required to wear masks during the distribution of Holy Communion, the archdiocese said in a statement last week.
However, church pastors can still require parishioners to wear masks beyond Feb. 28 if they choose to do so, based on their knowledge of the needs of the community, diocese officials said.
Also, if a particular municipality continues to require mask wearing in public places, the parish must comply with that.
Parishes will also be required to set aside worship space for people who choose to continue to wear masks in church.
The announcement came a day after church leaders said students and staff at parochial schools overseen by the archdiocese will no longer be required to wear masks in the classroom beginning Feb. 28. The announcement was in line with updated state masking guidance for public schools.
“As always, however, we will follow any local health board mandates,” the archdiocese said. “Similarly, we will follow the existing federal order for mask wearing on school buses.”
As for the Fall River Diocese, which covers much of the Attleboro area, there is no change concerning masks.
“The Diocese of Fall River has not had a mandate in place requiring the wearing of a mask at public Masses,” spokesman John Kearns said. “Rather, over the past several months the Diocese has strongly encouraged parishioners to wear a mask while attending a Mass or any other liturgical celebration.”
Other than those not able to wear a mask because of a medical condition, diocese officials particularly recommended masks for anyone with a weakened immune system, at risk for severe disease because of age or underlying medical condition, or in a household with someone having those conditions or with someone who is unvaccinated.
The guidance follows the Massachusetts Department of Public Health advisory that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering when indoors and not in their own home.