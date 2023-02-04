Ferocious, biting winds ripped through the area on Friday, knocking down trees, cutting power amid icy temperatures and even toppling scaffolding outside a downtown North Attleboro building.
In Mansfield, the town Friday night opened a public warming shelter at the Jordan-Jackson School on East Street.
About 450 homes and businesses had no power as of 10 p.m. after a tree fell on power lines off Oakland Street.
People going to the warming shelter were told to enter through the east entrance of the school and bring bedding, personal hygiene items, prescriptions, and any special food items like infant formula.
Mansfield Emergency Management Agency was coordinating the shelter.
Mansfield Municipal Electric Department crews were busy working to restore power in the Ware Street and Shields Street areas.
Other customers affected by the power failure live on Hope and Oakland streets, Francis and Connor avenues and surrounding streets.
Ware Street by Erin Drive in town was closed early Friday night after a big tree was leaning on utility wires.
There were other scattered power failures throughout the area into the early morning hours.
A total of 218 customers in Norfolk were without electricity as of 3 a.m. Saturday, Eversource reported. That number had dwindled to 61 by 4 a.m.
At that time, there were 26 without power in Foxboro and 16 in Rehoboth, National Grid said. Rehoboth saw 61 out Friday night.
While 140 customers lost electricity in Seekonk Friday night, the power there had been restored, the utility said.
In Norton, a tree crashed into a home on Evergreen Road about 9 p.m. Friday.
The tree had fallen into the roof of a Cape-style home, which sustained moderate damage, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Three residents and a pet inside the home were not injured.
The town's building inspector responded to inspect the damage. The American Red Cross was notified.
In North Attleboro, the scaffolding came down about 5:30 p.m. outside a building at 22 South Washington St.
All that was left after the collapse was a pile of mangled metal on the ground outside the building.
It is believed safety attachments broke off, a fire official said, adding nobody was hurt.
A street light was also damaged, but crews had the scene cleaned up Friday night.
Trees and wires were reported down in several communities Friday.
In North Attleboro about 9 p.m., a large tree was reported to have brought down utility wires and snapped a pole at Route 152 and Westchester Drive.
A large tree was reported blocking George Street in Plainville about 10 p.m.
In Foxboro, trees were reported felled about 9 p.m. at Water and Main streets and on North Street. Earlier in the evening, a tree pulled wires down on Walnut Street and another tree was felled on Dassance Drive.
Friday morning in Foxboro, gusts toppled a large tree onto utility lines on Pleasant Street, knocking out power to over a quarter of the town for over an hour.
The tree fell near Mechanic Street about 7:45 a.m., cutting power to almost 2,300 customers, according to police and National Grid.
Power was restored to most by 9 a.m. but 41 customers were without power later in the afternoon as repairs were being made, according to National Grid.
Police closed the street, which runs between Mechanic and Cocasset streets, and urged motorists to avoid the area until repairs were made and the tree was removed.
Thirty-four customers in Attleboro lost power late Friday afternoon but had electricity restored shortly after, the utility said.
A high wind gust of 38 mph was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department just before 6 p.m. when the thermometer was reading 7 degrees. The feel-like temp then, with the wind, was minus-9.
In Norton, a tree fell on power lines on Evergreen Road in the Grove section of town about 10:45 a.m., knocking out power to 25 homes, according to fire officials and National Grid.
Power was restored to almost all the homes by 2:30 p.m.
Trees were reported down, either blocking roads or resting on wires, in other communities by late afternoon but none resulted in power failures for residents.
The National Weather Service issued a warning for 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday because of the dangerously cold wind chills, expected record-breaking cold and strong winds.
Gusts from 35-55 mph were predicted to make it feel like 25-35 degrees below zero.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said officers “go around to the locations where homeless are known to shelter and check on them. In an extreme case, a homeless person can utilize our cell block for the night as shelter to stay warm.”
National Grid said it was closely monitoring the weather forecast and would have crews on standby for the weekend.
“We’re monitoring the weather reports and taking steps to make sure we’re ready to keep our customers warm and safe during this cold snap. We urge our customers to stay indoors and be prepared for the frigid cold,” Tanya Moniz-Witten, vice president for electric operations for New England, said.
The company said it is also prepared if the weather impacts the electricity and gas systems and encouraged residents to keep safety a priority.
The utility said no one should touch power lines and should assume they are charged if they fall.
Any downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid or by calling 911.
If a power failure occurs, customers can notify National Grid online at www1.nationalgridus.com/outage to expedite restoration or call 1-800-465-1212.
Norton Public Library announced it would be closed Saturday due to the extreme cold.