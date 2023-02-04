Hundreds of area residents endured record low temperatures Saturday with no electricity after strong arctic winds knocked down trees, limbs and utility wires.
A total of 502 customers in Norfolk were without electricity as of mid-day Saturday, but only a handful were still out by 4 p.m., Eversource reported. That number had been 218 at 3 a.m. but dwindled to 61 by an hour later before the more recent power failures.
In Mansfield, the town opened a public warming shelter at the Jordan-Jackson School on East Street Friday night after about 450 homes and businesses had no power as of 10 p.m. when a tree fell on power lines off Oakland Street.
The temperature early Saturday morning in Mansfield was reported as low as minus-10, with a wind chill of minus-29.
Electricity had been restored by 2 a.m. Saturday to all affected Mansfield Electric customers.
Homes that had no electricity included those on Ware, Shields, Hope and Oakland streets as well as Francis and Connor avenues and surrounding streets.
If a home remains without power, occupants are urged to contact Mansfield Electric at 508-261-7361.
Dozens of homes and businesses in other communities, including Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth, and Seekonk lost electricity Friday but all had power restored by Saturday, National Grid reported.
Seekonk's failures had numbered 140 at one time. The town had also opened a warming shelter at the senior center on Arcade Avenue Friday morning and during the day Saturday.
About 2,300 homes and businesses -- a quarter of Foxboro's National Grid customers, had been without power for about an hour Friday morning when gusts toppled a large tree onto utility lines on Pleasant Street near Mechanic Street.
In Norton, a tree crashed into a home on Evergreen Road about 9 p.m. Friday.
The tree had fallen into the roof of a Cape-style home, which sustained moderate damage, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Three residents and a pet inside the home were not injured.
The town's building inspector responded to inspect the damage and advised the occupants to leave the home. The American Red Cross was notified.
Also on Evergreen Road in the Grove section of town late Friday morning, a tree fell on power lines, knocking out power to a couple dozen homes.
Firefighters from Norton and other communities dealt with the extreme cold to extinguish a two-alarm house fire in Easton early Saturday morning.
The fire was reported about 4:20 p.m. in the attic of the home at 339 Depot St.
First-responding Easton firefighters discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the multi-story, single-family home.
Firefighters initiated an interior attack to bring the fire quickly under control.
“The temperatures were well below zero with wind chill at least at minus-35. Water freezes quickly, and the crews did an amazing job keeping water flowing to the fire,” Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said. “Without their training and hard work this fire could have had a far worse outcome.”
Also assisting were the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency, along with firefighters from Brockton, Raynham, and Stoughton. The state Department of Fire Services Special Operations rehabilitation unit also responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
In North Attleboro, scaffolding collapsed about 5:30 p.m. Friday outside a town Housing Authority building at 22 South Washington St.
All that was left after the collapse was a pile of mangled metal on the ground outside the building.
It is believed safety attachments broke off, a fire official said, adding nobody was hurt.
A caller had reported falling debris from the building, and the scaffolding that had been set up to work on an elevator fell about 15 minutes after firefighters arrived to the scene.
A street light was also damaged, but crews had the scene cleaned up Friday night.
Trees, limbs and wires were reported down in several communities Friday night.
In North Attleboro about 9 p.m., a large tree was reported to have brought down utility wires and snapped a pole at Route 152 and Westchester Drive.
A large tree was reported blocking George Street in Plainville about 10 p.m.
In Foxboro, trees were reported felled about 9 p.m. at Water and Main streets and on North Street. Earlier in the evening, a tree pulled wires down on Walnut Street and another tree was felled on Dassance Drive.
Norton Public Library announced it would be closed Saturday due to the extreme cold.
The thermometer bottomed out at minus-10 degrees at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Attleboro Water Department said. The feel-like temperature that time because of stiff winds read minus-27.
It was the coldest temperature in Attleboro since it was minus-10 Valentine's Day in 2016, department records show.
There was a high wind gust of 30 mph a little before 1 a.m. Saturday.
The record low for Saturday's date had been minus-3 in 1942, and the new record low falls in a four-way tie for the fifth lowest temp for the month.
The record low for February is minus-22 in 1943. The lowest temp in the Attleboro record books was minus-28 in January 1942.
The coldest it had been this winter in the city was 8 degrees Christmas Eve.
The temperature only reached to 13 just before 3 p.m. Saturday at the water department, but the winds had long died down.
In Franklin, a low temp of minus-9 was reported early Saturday, with a high wind gust of 49 mph 9:30 a.m. Friday.
However, in Ashburnham, Mass. it hit minus-20, and Ashby observed a wind chill of minus-40.
Boston, Worcester, and Providence reported setting new records for below-zero temperatures.
While the National Weather Service ended a windchill warning for much of eastern Massachusetts at 1 p.m., forecasters cautioned people to be careful if they venture out into Saturday’s bitter cold.
“If you have to be outside, don’t be outside for too long,” said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton. “When it’s this cold, it doesn’t take long for frostbite to settle in.”
Shortly before 1 p.m., about 7,800 customers were without power across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, which advised people to call 211 for help finding emergency shelter amid the life-threatening cold
At least the bitterly cold weather is expected to move out of the region by Sunday, which after early morning lows in the teens should get into the 40s, forecasters say.
That would be a dramatic 50-degree-plus swing in one day.