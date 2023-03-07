Advocates and state legislators are pushing to make permanent the Universal School Meals program as student participation continues to climb locally and statewide.
The program, which was federally initiated post-pandemic, ensures every student in Massachusetts can receive free breakfast and lunch regardless of their household income. It was extended last summer using $110 million of state allocated funds but is set to expire later this year.
The Massachusetts House on Wednesday unanimously approved an additional $65 million to fund the program through the end of the school year in light of increased participation.
Legislation presented by state Sen. Sal DiDomenico, D-Everett, and state Rep. Andres Vargas, D-Haverhill, aims to indefinitely extend support for the program.
The bill has garnered widespread support from local lawmakers including state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro.
Participation by students who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for free or reduced-priced lunch has grown 35% since the start of the program, according to the Department of Education and Secondary Education.
Janice Watt, who runs the Foxboro public schools’ food program, said that the increased levels of participation demonstrate that a need is being met.
The Universal School Meals program has increased Foxboro student breakfast participation from 9% to 30% and lunch participation from 53% to 70%, Watt said.
“We are thrilled to be serving this number of students and the reliable state and federal reimbursements are keeping our program financially solvent,” Watt said. “It is truly a huge burden lifted for so many families. One less worry.”
Watt said that although the volume was initially a challenge, the program has proved to be incredibly rewarding.
Foxboro school nurses report that they are seeing less children come in with stomach aches in the morning due to the available no-cost breakfasts, Watt said.
The Universal School Meals program has additionally fed into the local economy, providing additional jobs and increasing area produce consumption, she added.
But as the program approaches its June 30 termination date, Watt fears that meal counts could revert to the pre-pandemic level, which means more hungry children and possible staff reduction.
The termination of the program would likely result in unpaid meal balances, potentially detracted from the school budget, Watt said.
Heather Baril, the food service director for North Attleboro public schools, said many school nutrition departments in states without the program are struggling with unpaid meal debt.
“With Universal School Meals, no longer do we have to be debt collectors,” Baril said. “We should be focusing on recipes and the food and procurement and where we’re getting local produce from, not collecting funds.”
Baril said the discontinuation of the program would result not only in increased debt and decreased participation, but also the inability to provide as much fresh produce and cooking from scratch.
The Universal School Meals program has increased North Attleboro meal participation from 42% to 71%, serving many families who would not otherwise qualify for free and reduced-priced meals, she said.
“A lot of the families are seeing the impact in their budget and can now spend that money on groceries for home,” Baril said.
The family income eligibility for free or reduced-price meals is low compared to the high cost of living in Massachusetts, according to the DESE. For instance, a family of four with reported income of $52,000 is not eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
“Parents who are not eligible for meal benefits are still struggling with rent, utilities and food,” Watt said. “They have to pick and choose what bill they are going to pay. It is a stressor for middle class parents, understandably, as they want and need to provide for their children.”
Sarah Cluggish, the chief program officer at Project Bread, a Massachusetts anti-hunger organization, said continuation of the program is critical as some of the federal meals programs initiated during the pandemic are soon ending. An emergency allotment of additional aid to families that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, ended March 2.
But recent trends show that food insecurity among households with children in the state has been climbing since 2021, according to the U.S. Census Household Survey. An estimated 21% of households with children are facing food insecurity in 2023.
Minority households with children are disproportionately affected, with Black and Latino households experiencing food insecurity at over double the rate of white households.
The Universal School Meals program eliminates the stigma surrounding food insecurity by doing away with the qualifications and applications of free or reduced-priced meal programs, Cluggish said.
Over 80,000 more children ate lunch daily in October 2022 in schools not previously providing universal school meals in October 2019, according to Project Bread.
“We’re so excited to report that there is strong support for this legislation,” Cluggish said. “If everyone can encourage their legislators to endorse this bill and sign onto this bill, it is really critical that we see this to the finish line.”
Anti-hunger advocates have been pushing for permanent free school meals for years and say that the large price tag is what always stops it.
“It is an investment in the health and education of our future, today’s youth, so they can learn without a growling stomach,” Watt said.