It’s the biggest sporting event in the world — a happening so large it puts the Super Bowl, the World Series, the NBA Championships and the Stanley Cup playoffs, to shame in popularity, viewership, money and obsession. And a piece of it will be taking place here in Foxboro in 2026.
It was announced June 16 that Gillette Stadium will be hosting the men’s World Cup soccer 2026 — the first time the event will be played in North America since 1994. That year, Foxboro also hosted some of the matches, but it was at the old Foxboro Stadium.
For area soccer fans, or futbol as it’s known worldwide, the fact the games will be played here is a dream come true.
“As a lifelong soccer fan, I remember the last time the World Cup was here in 1994. Fast forward over three decades and they are finally bringing the world’s biggest sports event back to our small town,” said Matt Monahan of Foxboro Youth Soccer.
“As with everything, there are pros and cons, but I for one cannot wait to have this event at Gillette and bring my kids to every single match that is played here,” Monahan said. “I think it’s a once in a lifetime event and it will be a way to showcase this area of the country.”
Those sentiments were common among area soccer fans and coaches.
“I am so excited. I hope to catch some games and create memories with my kids and family,” said Steve Santos, head girls’ soccer coach at Attleboro High School. “I remember the matches I went to in the early ‘90s. Great games, amazing atmosphere, and so much culture. It is great for the game, the area, and our economy.”
Other area fans also expect soccer to receive a boost in popularity in this country as the Cup returns to the American stage.
“The last time the World Cup came to the U.S., soccer saw a huge increase in participation at the youth level. I think we will see something similar this time around,” said Geoffrey Burgess, the varsity boys’ soccer coach at North Attleboro High School. “As a fan, I know that I am excited to go and see a game in person with my son.”
During the World Cup, 48 national men’s soccer teams will be playing 80 games across North America with games being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Each chosen venue is projected to host four to six matches over the course of the tournament.
At the Portuguese-American Club on Prairie Avenue in Attleboro, word was still circulating Friday about the announcement.
“I think it will be exciting, absolutely,” said Danielle Saccone, a bartender at the club. “(Patrons) are big into that. I’m sure it will be a big topic.”
Portugal has long been one of the world’s soccer hotbeds.
The European games are aired on the club’s TVs when they’re being played, Saccone said.
It’s been an eventful week for Gillette Stadium.
News of the World Cup coming to Foxboro came days after the announcement Gillette will be hosting the annual Army-Navy football game in December 2023.