The area housing market continues to reflect the national market, with low inventory and high demand and prices.
Higher interest rates for mortgages are adding to the challenge of those looking to get a home.
Bill Thompson of Thompson Realty Group of Attleboro said as of late last week, there were 15 single-family homes for sale in Attleboro, staying an average of 29 days on the market.
The average sales price is $515,549, he said.
So far this year, 149 city homes have sold.
Last year at this time, there were 20 homes for sale in Attleboro, and homes were remaining on the market 41 days. The average sales price was $501,959, and 223 homes had been sold.
“The data points provide some mixed messages. We’re still in a low inventory, high demand market, but with rising interest rates buyers are losing some buying power,” Thompson said. “The prices have still climbed about 10% from last year to this year, although sold homes have dropped. Homes are sitting on the market less this year, compared to last year, mainly because inventory is so tight.”
While homes for sale are still seeing multiple offers, that has diminished from 10 to 20 per home to an average of three to five, he said.
“We’re not seeing offers priced as significantly over the list price as we’ve seen the last few years, but buyers are still paying roughly 4% above list price,” Thompson said.
His buyers on average last week were quoted an average 6.75% interest rate on a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage.
Some buyers are taking advantage of buy down programs, which on a good day, could get closer to 6%, he noted.
The buy down programs could cost upwards of 4% of the mortgage price, which based on the average sale in today’s market could be over $20,000, Thompson added.
“It would be much cheaper to buy at the current rate, and wait for rates to drop to refinance,” Thompson said. “Some refinance programs will waive closing costs, roll them into the mortgage, and even if they pay out of pocket it would be much cheaper than the buy down programs.”
Buyers should understand the pricing strategy realtors are following these days.
“We price slightly under the market, to drive in traffic and sell slightly above,” Thompson said. “It’s not as dramatic as it seems in the numbers, and many properties are still appraising at or above purchase price these days, which tells us people aren’t paying above the market, but essentially right at the market.
“The buyers that are pre-approved and have a clear vision of their real estate goals are winning right now,” Thompson said.
“Most buyers understand now is the time to take the current price with the higher rate, as they’ll refinance as soon as rates drop. However, if they wait until rates drop, that just means prices will climb.
“I fully expect prices to continue to rise throughout the year as inventory continues to be at all time lows.” Thompson said. “In a normal market, prices increase 3-5% year over year, and I expect that to continue going forward.”
There are several reasons resulting in fewer homes on the market.
“The low interest mortgages and baby boomers with significant wealth is one of the main contributors to a low inventory market,” Thompson said. “We are hopeful for new builds to provide the necessary inventory in the market.
“It is apparent from our current position, and the ultimate point is home prices always increase over time, current interest rates are still below the averages, and inventory is the lowest we’ve seen in the past 20-plus years,” Thompson said.
The National Association of Realtors gives a visual of home prices, interest rates and inventory.
Second quarter (April to June) prices rose across Massachusetts as the inventory decreased.
Housing prices in the state increased 4% annually in June, with a median single-family home price of $650,000, and new listings decreased 33% yearly.
Condo prices remained flat, and new listings decreased 28%.
Closed sales for single-family homes increased for the fourth month in a row, but decreased 23% annually in June.
The Warren Group data shows the median sale prices for both single-family homes and condos reached new all-time highs in June in Massachusetts.
The home price climbed from $606,006 in June 2022 to $612,250 in June 2023, which is about 1%.
“Despite interest rates nearly double what they were this time last year, the Massachusetts single-family housing market broke another record in June,” said Cassidy Norton of the Warren Group.
“Just three years ago, single-family home sale monthly median prices were consistently below $500,000 and interest rates were hovering around three percent. Single-family homes in Massachusetts have never been less affordable.”
Year to date, home costs went up from $550,000 to $555,000 (0.9%).
Sales in June numbered 5,004 homes, down from the previous June’s 6,297 (20.5%).
Year to date, home sales decreased from 24,720 to 18,706 (24.3%).
The breakdown for area communities for this June compared to last June from the Warren Group follows:
Attleboro
Sales decreased from 55 to 35 (36.4%).
Median sale price increased from $470,000 to $480,000 (2.1%).
Year to date, sales dropped from 182 to 133 (26.9%).
Median sale price jumped from $450,000 to $465,000 (3.3%).
North Attleboro
Sales decreased from 38 to 22 (42.1%).
Median sale price increased from $526,250 to $599,500 (13.9%).
Year to date, sales dropped from 112 to 91 (18.8%).
Yearly, median price climbed from $513,000 to $535,000 (4.3%).
Foxboro
Sales remained flat at 16.
Median sale price increased from $610,000 to $640,750 (5%).
Year to date sales dropped from 69 to 54 (21.7%).
Median sale price decreased from $610,000 to $608,700 (0.2%).
Mansfield
Sales dropped from 22 to 19 (13.6%).
Median sale price dipped from $705,000 to $695,000 (1.4%).
Year to date, sales dropped from 77 to 60 (22.1%).
Median sale price increased from $647,500 to $701,750 (8.4%).
Norfolk
Sales decreased from 20 to 7 (65%).
Median sale price dropped from $812,500 to $655,000 (19.4%).
Year to date, sales sank from 60 to 36 (40%).
Median sale price decreased from $764,500 to $732,500 (4.2%).
Norton
Sales decreased from 15 to 12 (20%).
Median sale price increased from $510,000 to $572,500 (12.3%).
Year to date, sales dropped from 72 to 54 (25%).
Median sale price increased from $482,450 to $557,500 (15.6%).
Plainville
Sales increased from 9 to 12 (33.3%).
Median sale price decreased from $625,000 to $513,500 (17.8%).
Year to date, sales dropped from 34 to 31 (8.8%).
Median sale price went from $513,500 to $522,000 (1.7%).
Rehoboth
Sales dropped from 16 to 11 (31.3%).
Median sale price decreased from $595,625 to $560,000 (6%).
Year to date, sales decreased from 70 to 47 (32.9%).
Median sale price increased from $507,500 to $560,000 (10.3%).
Seekonk
Sales increased from 20 to 21 (5%).
Median sale price increased from $500,000 to $520,000 (4%).
Year to date, sales dropped from 82 to 62 (24.4%).
Median sale prices increased from $438,500 to $460,000 (4.9%).
Wrentham
Sales jumped from 14 to 16 (14.3%).
Median sale price climbed from $712,500 to $795,000 (11.6%).
Year to date sales decreased from 46 to 40 (13%).
Median sale price increased from $575,500 to $644,500 (12%).