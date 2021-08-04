With the end of the federal ban on evictions — and even with the state providing some breathing room — area housing advocates are worried there will be a surge in people who fear they could soon find themselves homeless.
Massachusetts is one of several states that enacted a moratorium last year halting eviction proceedings due to the pandemic. The state’s pause on evictions expired on Oct. 17, 2020, at which point the federal moratorium went into effect.
That expired Saturday.
A bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in June aims to help prevent evictions in cases where tenants are unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related financial hardship. It runs through April 2022.
But housing advocates say the programs designed to help people facing eviction are complex and hard to navigate.
“People don’t know who to call until they get in that situation,” Janet Richardi of the South Coast Network to End Homelessness said.
That’s unfortunate, because, she notes, “Massachusetts is one of the better states at providing services and money, ensuring people in this state can have wrap-around services.”
According to Ellen Bruder-Moore Abramowitz, vice president of housing and community initiatives for Community Counseling of Bristol County, that’s all too true.
“A lot of people are not aware of resources out there,” she said.
The state has her Taunton-based agency listed as a resource, among several others.
“We get calls every 20 minutes,” she said, adding that’s definitely picked up as the end of the moratorium drew near. “The main issue is making sure people know about the resources available to them.”
It isn’t clear how much homelessness might increase in Massachusetts once the eviction pause ends. One indication of the scope of the problem is census data showing 17,387 state residents are concerned that they could very likely be evicted over the next two months. Another 38,032 say they are somewhat likely to be evicted over that time.
Richardi, of the Quincy-based South Coast Network, said there might be 25 to 30 homeless individuals in Attleboro at any given time. And while not a lot of families are included in that number, there might be 10 to 15 who may need to apply for additional funds to keep living in their apartments.
In Attleboro, rents have increased in the area of the new complexes near the downtown commuter rail station, she said.
Without providing specifics, she cited the case of a mother with two children living in an apartment complex whose landlord boosted her rent from $1,200 per month to $2,200.
“Landlords can get that now,” she said.
“It’s a fine line that all of our cities walk,” she added, citing “the gentrification of all of our cities. It’s getting hard to find affordable apartments.”
Zumper.com, an apartment-finding website, put the average rent for a one-bedroom in Attleboro at $1,075 a month, a 10% increase over the month before.
Ricardi is sympathetic to the plight of landlords as well, however, noting subsidized rental aid — known as Section 8 — “can sometimes take a long time to be reimbursed.”
She added, “We do have agencies to help pay rent to landlords” and provide mortgage assistance.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, agreed that “there are hardships on both sides,” but the goal “is to keep people in their apartments” and the Legislature provided more funding in the new state budget for that purpose.
Doug Quattrochi, executive director of MassLandlords, a trade group for the owners of rental properties, doesn’t foresee a broad impact on his members, saying the state “had a robust safety net even before the pandemic.” And tenants who break the rules, such as destruction of property, can still face eviction.
The law signed by Baker in June includes provisions aimed at helping tenants facing possible eviction understand their legal options. It requires that landlords notifying tenants to leave a dwelling for nonpayment of rent also provide a form explaining the notice is not the same as an eviction and that tenants don’t immediately have to leave the unit.
It also includes protections for tenants in court. The law continues hardship protections to those facing eviction by continuing the court practice of offering temporary continuances to tenants who have filed applications for rental assistance.
When the state moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expired, Baker outlined a $171 million plan to increase rental assistance and help landlords negotiate with tenants. While much of that money has been spent, an additional nearly $440 million in federal money was set aside in December for rental assistance in Massachusetts and more was expected through the American Rescue Plan Act. Much of the federal aid remains.
Meanwhile, anger and frustration mounted in Congress over the weekend as the nationwide eviction moratorium expired during a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. One Democratic lawmaker even camped outside the Capitol in protest as millions of Americans faced being forced from their homes.
Lawmakers said they were blindsided by President Joe Biden’s inaction as the midnight Saturday deadline neared, some furious that he called on Congress to provide a last-minute solution to protect renters. The rare division between the president and his party carried potential lasting political ramifications.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that Democrats have to “call a spade a spade” after the deadline expired.
“We cannot in good faith blame the Republican Party when House Democrats have a majority,” the progressive congresswoman said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
More than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some in a matter of days. The moratorium was put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of the COVID-19 crisis when jobs shifted and many workers lost income.
This past week, the National Apartment Association and several others filed a federal lawsuit asking for $26 billion in damages due to the impact of the moratorium.
Below are resources for people who are homeless or facing eviction.
www.comcounseling.org/services/community-supportive-housing.php
www.mass.gov/emergency-housing-assistance-programs.
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)