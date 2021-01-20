After an unnerving two weeks — not to mention a tumultuous four years — one local political observer had a simple hope for President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday — that it should be “incredibly unmemorable.”
Unexpressed in that wish from state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, was a widely shared fear that something would happen to mar the “peaceful transition of power,” in which Americans have always taken pride, in the wake of the riot at the Capitol two weeks ago.
Fortunately, the most dramatic thing at the swearing in ceremony was Lady Gaga’s hoop skirt and her stirring rendition of the national anthem.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t memorable for many who saw it on television or attended in person.
Attleboro City Council member Todd Kobus, a Democrat, watched the event with his 6-year-old daughter and found it “more emotional than I would have expected. What an inspirational moment and message for our country and for our children.”
For state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who is starting her second term representing part of the Attleboro area, the images of the day were also emotionally charged.
“It was incredibly powerful, particularly for women and girls seeing Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president,” Rausch said.
However, she added, it was also “a day that’s complicated.” While the transfer of power was not smooth this time, “it’s a moment of hope for the future and a day of keen awareness of just how much difficult work we have ahead.” The senator noted that some of Biden’s initiatives, including Cabinet appointments, are running into opposition already from congressional Republicans.
She is concerned that some of now former President Trump’s most ardent supporters still believe his false claims about the election being stolen. As he left Washington, Trump’s “remarks continued to perpetuate lies,” Rausch said. “Those folks with their racism, anti-Semitism and hatred have not vanished. There is very real work to do.”
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, sees hope in the fact that Biden chose as his vice president a former rival for the nomination.
“It sends a strong message that you can work with people with whom you disagree,” something he says he’s learned at the Statehouse.
Not only Democrats found the day’s events hopeful. Angela Davis of Foxboro, a Republican state committee member, told The Sun Chronicle in an email that, “I said a prayer for our new president and vice president, that God will watch over them, protect them and our nation, and heal our people from the pandemic.
“The peaceful transition of power was truly heartening and we can all be proud of the beauty and traditions the Inauguration Day brings.”
That sentiment, however, was not shared by all in the GOP. Republican State Committee Chairman Jim Lyons, a Trump supporter, issued a statement praising the outgoing president on inauguration day.
“President Trump made big promises during his legendary 2016 campaign, and he kept them,” Lyons said. “Under his leadership, we established our energy independence, ended the scourge of ISIS while forging the most peaceful relations within the Middle East in generations, and experienced the most successful American economic boom in years, just to name a few things.”
Lyons’ statement made no mention of Biden or the incoming administration.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who attended the inauguration with her husband, posted a tweet moments after the swearing in of the man who defeated her for the Democratic nomination.
“Congratulations, @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris! (I am so happy to say that.) Let’s get to work for working families.”
The state’s other U.S. senator, Democrat Ed Markey, released a statement praising Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris climate agreement, from which Trump had pulled the United States.
“On day one, President Biden is making climate action priority number one. This is an important moment for the climate movement, our country, and the planet,” Markey said.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, has had a number of firsts in his brief freshman term representing the 4th District, which includes the communities in The Sun Chronicle area. Not only has he delivered his first floor speech and cast his first vote to impeach a president, but this was his first presidential inauguration, and if not quite a front row seat. (“We were pretty close,” he said.)
Auchincloss said the dominant emotion in the crowd was relief.
“It was if a weight being lifted as we watched (Biden) take the oath of office. I felt I could breathe easier...It felt like the whole country could exhale,” he said.
Auchincloss said the most powerful moment in Biden’s inaugural address was “underscoring the importance of truth,” he said and while Biden stressed unity, “there can be no unity built on a foundation of lies.”
The congressman thinks that, despite the multiple crises facing the nation, America is poised on the cusp of a “new roaring ‘20s” once it beats the coronavirus pandemic with a vaccination and testing campaign. That’s something he says is high on the president’s agenda and his own, adding the the goal is to “build an economy that works for everyone.”