It’s official, voters in area communities will have a slew of choices in the state elections in November.
There will be the race between Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and former GOP state representative Goeff Diehl for governor. And there will be other constitutional officers – attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer -- along with four ballot questions. But there will also be a slate of other contests as well in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, including some unfamiliar names.
That’s according to the secretary of state’s posting as of Monday of the official results of the Sept. 6 primary election.
All but two of the area’s state legislative delegation will face opponents from the other party Nov. 8. Reps. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, in the Fourth Bristol District and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, in the 14th look to have no official foes in their bids for re-election although Mansfield resident Patrick McCue, who mounted an unsuccessful write-in effort in the GOP primary, has vowed to continue that campaign for November against Scanlon.
Only two among several write-in hopefuls crossed the threshold needed to make the general election ballot. (Write-in candidates need the same number of votes as signatures of registered voters whey would need to make it onto the primary ballot.)
In the race for Governor’s Council, incumbent Robert Jubinville, D-Milton, will face Dashe Videira, a Franklin resident who received 1,093 write in votes in the GOP primary in the Second District, just over the 1,000 she needed to get on the ballot for the general election. The district includes all the communities in the Sun Chronicle area except Seekonk and Rehoboth. The council, a relatively little-known body, votes on judicial appointments and pardon requests.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, has two formal opponents. Michael Chaisson of Foxboro, won 713 votes across the towns in the Bristol and Norfolk District, more than twice the 300 he needed to make the cut, according to the secretary of state. Laura Saylor of Mansfield, running as a candidate of the Workers Party, will also be on the ballot.
The rest of the area’s incumbent lawmakers will face contests in November against opponents who reached the ballot in the more conventional way.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who was unopposed in her primary will face State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Wrentham, who also gained the nomination without opposition, in the Norfolk, Bristol & Middlesex District.
Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, will run against Republican Maria S. Collins, also of Taunton, in the Third Bristol & Plymouth District. They were unopposed in their respective primaries.
In the House, state Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, faces a challenge from Republican Steven Escobar. Both ran without opposition in the Second Bristol District.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield will face a rematch against Brendan Roche who won his primary race against fellow Mansfield resident Peter Lally, 1,848-1591 in First Bristol.
State Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, and Republican candidate Howard Terban of Stougton will face off in November after unopposed wins in their primaries.
In the one race with no incumbents involved – aiming to succeed GOP state Senate candidate Dooley in the Ninth Norfolk District – Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk edged out Stephen Teehan of Medfield with 51% of the vote, 2,329-2,211 the Democratic primary and will face Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham who ran unopposed on the GOP ballot.
In county races, longtime Bristol Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has not had to face many opponents in his tenure. He had no GOP opposition in the primary but will run against Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux who came out on top of a three-way race in the Democratic primary with nearly 42% of the vote. District Attorney Thomas Quinn easily won his primary race. He faces no Republican opposition in his bid for reelection. There's no contest for Bristol County commissioner this year, but in Norfolk County towns, incumbent Peter Collins of Milton, a Democrat, who won his primary with more than 73% of the vote, will face off against independent Matthew J. Sheehan of Dedham.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, who had no primary opponents, is the only member of the state’s Congressional delegation who will have no Republican foe in November. Two years ago Auchincloss, whose 4th Congressional District encompasses the Attleboro area, eked out a narrow primary win against eight candidates and went on to defeat former Attleboro city councilor Julie Hall in the general election. Two potential GOP candidates dropped out early in the race this year and a write-in effort by North Attleboro resident David Canatta received 1,091 votes on the GOP primary ballot, short of the 2,000 needed.