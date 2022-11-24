Tears flowed as Nancy McGraw, 84, of Foxboro, received heartwarming gifts from The Friends of Foxboro Veterans.
“It feels really good. It brings up a lot of emotions. Makes you think of those that have passed,” she said.
On Saturday, McGraw received a commemorative bag stuffed with a gift card to offset the costs of Thanksgiving dinner, thank you cards made by Foxboro and Sharon school children, butternut squash donated by local farmer Earl Ferguson, and an entry pass for the Thanksgiving Day football game at Foxboro High School and a whoopie pie.
McGraw received the bag as the spouse of a veteran. Her husband Joseph Normand, who died in 2006, fought in the Korean War.
“I feel very appreciative. I love the whoopie pies. They are the best whoopie pies I’ve ever tasted. They do a good job,” McGraw said.
McGraw was one of the 135 recipients of this special thank-you gift to local veterans delivered by local volunteers.
The gift bags for veterans and their families were provided by Friends of Foxboro Veterans, a group started by local residents Lynda Walsh and Jim DeVellis about 10 years ago.
“I love running this event every year. We are lucky to get so much support in town and as you know, I love this community when we all come together for a good cause. I love the joy in the eyes of the veterans as they receive the package and the cards from our children,” Walsh said.
The Foxboro Jaycees also helps with the initiative, which raised about $14,000 this year for gifts for veterans and their families.
DeVellis, a former town selectman, said the idea started as a way to forge a better connection between veterans and local kids.
“We reached out to the football team and got the football team to go door to door, and it’s grown from there into more of a community effort,” DeVellis said. “I love seeing the little kids and love seeing a lot of them come back year after year and the smiles on their faces and the excitement to go do something good for the community.”
DeVellis said when the initiative started many veterans were apprehensive because they thought other people might have greater needs. However, DeVellis said once the veterans understood that this was not charity, but an effort to say “thank you for your service,” participation numbers began to climb.
“It can not be any more simple than reaching out to say ‘thank you.’ Nothing more nothing less. We are keeping it that way,” DeVellis said.
James and Catherine Miller, along with their children, Parker, 9; Elizabeth, 5; and Ava, 2, volunteered to help distribute the gift bags to area families.
“It’s great to help out and show the kids how to give back to the community, and get involved,” said James, whose grandfather was a veteran. “Growing up with him and hearing about his stories and now to help out with others in the community and meet more people, it is great.”
Emily Clanton and her son Jacob, a seventh-grader at Ahern Middle School, came to help out with the delivery for the first time as well.
“It feels good. I am glad to help out, “ said Emily, whose two grandfathers and her brother are all veterans.
Sophia Manos, a member of the Foxboro Jaycees, has been helping with the effort for six years.
“They gave their lives, gave their all. This is just a general thank you. So, it’s the least we can do on Thanksgiving and it’s always nice if you have a chance to talk with them and hear their stories, too when you deliver the gifts to their homes. It’s enlightening,” Manos said.
Walsh said the turnout was great this year.
“Everybody came out with smiles on their faces ready to deliver the gifts to the veterans and they are all out there putting smiles on veterans so it’s great,” she said.