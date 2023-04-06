They’re aging now.
In their teens or 20s when deployed to South Vietnam in the 1960s and 1970s, they are now in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
They are grizzled and gray. Some have stomachs hanging over their belts. Some are skinny as rails.
Some are balding and some have flowing locks and beards, while others have still maintained the military style crew cut of their time in service. At least one has a pony tail.
But there is one thing that unites them all: They are all veterans of the Vietnam War, which the United States eventually lost on April 29, 1975, two years and one month after the last U.S. soldier left the war-torn land.
That day in April was the day of the famous photo of the last helicopter taking off from the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon.
Last Wednesday was March 29, 2023, the 50th anniversary of the last day for soldiers.
It was the day chosen by the Kraft Charitable Foundation and Cross Insurance to honor 91 Vietnam veterans from the area at Gillette Stadium in a first-class ceremony.
More than 2.7 million Americans were deployed to South Vietnam from 1955 to 1975 and 58,279 were killed “in theater,” according to the Veterans Administration.
Those names are engraved on The Wall in Washington, D.C.
Vietnam veterans who attended the ceremony from Attleboro included Jerry Lynch (Army), Joe Murphy (Army), Phil Audette (Air Force), John Bouchard (Marines), Ed Marcott (Navy), Martin Clapp (Army), Gary Middleton (Marines), Joe Carey (Marines) and Emilio Tulipano (service branch not listed).
They were chauffeured to the stadium by Attleboro Veterans Agent Ben Quelle in the Veterans Department van.
Quelle got his taste of war about 30 years after Vietnam, in Iraq.
He is an Army veteran and war is something he never wants to see again.
Quelle was born in April 1971. His mom kept the newspapers on the day her children were born, he said. The headlines that day were all about the war in Vietnam.
Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Charitable Foundation, emceed the event at Gillette.
The national anthem was played at the start and the vets snapped to attention and saluted while the rest of the crowd — wives, sons, daughters, grandchildren and friends — had hands over hearts.
Kraft was assisted by New England Patriot Hall of Famer Andre Tippett and current players Cole Strange and Jonathan Cross, all too young to remember those trying days.
The veterans were given hats and pins to thank them for their service.
But it was about way more than hats and pins.
It was a time of reconciliation. A time to say we’re sorry for the treatment Vietnam vets got when they came home.
Few of the veterans knew each other.
One vet went up to another and said, “Pleiku, 67, where were you?” (referring to where he was stationed in Vietnam).
That was enough to trigger a handshake and stories. It was a fraternity like no other.
The chairs were labeled with their names in alphabetical order and one by one they went to the stage to get their pins and hats.
The stage was about 6 inches off the ground. Weak knees and diminished leg strength made it tough for some to get on the platform, but they soldiered through.
Some limped, some had canes or a walker to make it across the stage and shake the hands of those who were not even born when they served in the war.
But all appreciated the thanks received from them.
It was much different from when they first came home. Many were not praised or welcomed.
Lynch said he was called a “baby killer” when he got home.
It was a tough time for soldiers then. Most came home alone at the end of their tour of duty on commercial airliners and their uniforms gave them away. Some were even spit on.
One soldier told a story about a friend who summoned a taxi to take him home, but the driver refused.
The Vietnam War had divided the nation, but the soldiers sent there were simply doing their duty.
The government and military told them they were defending freedom from a tyrannical Communist regime in North Vietnam.
Investigations later showed that lofty idea was more murky. The war was kept going by politicians for hundreds of different reasons, far beyond the scope of keeping the south of the country free from communism.
But the soldiers on the ground didn’t know that. They were just doing the job they were ordered to carry out. That job went on for 10 years and the North eventually won.
But Wednesday was the day for Americans who served in Vietnam.
It was long in coming and well deserved.
“It’s an overwhelming experience,” Lynch said. “Things like this I’ll never forget.”
Joe Murphy said the ceremony meant a lot to him.
He, like Lynch, noted that soldiers coming home were not popular. But being thanked in public now was special.
“Duty and patriotism is what it’s all about,” he said.
Phil Audette said the ceremony was an honor for those who made it home and those who didn’t.
“Finally got some recognition for the guys who served,” he said. “And the guys who didn’t make it home.”
Emilio Tulipano said the ceremony was well deserved. Like the others, he remembered not being welcomed home.
“They would throw things at you,” he said.
But he’s happy now.
After the ceremony the 91 veterans, their families and friends sat down to a lunch of boneless chicken breasts and beef, macaroni and cheese, roasted potatoes, vegetables, bread and for dessert, some sweet baked goods.
It was served on tables covered with white linen. There were real plates with silverware and glasses. Wait staff dressed in black were attentive to every need.
And the veterans were grateful.