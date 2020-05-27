Area YMCAs are telling members they hope to begin reopening their facilities starting next month, although exact dates and details are still up in the air.
The Attleboro YMCA, in a recent mailing to members, said, its Norton Outdoor Center could open by mid-June, in Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase reopening plan for the state. The downtown branch on North Main Street is anticipated to reopen during Phase 3, when the state guidelines allow fitness centers and gyms to reopen with certain limitations.
For the Attleboro Y that could potentially be in late June with Camp Finberg, its summer camp in Norton, expected to open July 13 and the Pleasant Street Branch opening in late summer or by Labor Day.
The Y cautioned members that reopening “will be a slow, gradual process — and the rules, policies, and offerings will continue to evolve as we move forward. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding, as we work to keep all of our members and staff safe.”
The Hockomock YMCA, with branches in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin, has been closed during the state’s shutdown, although it has been providing food assistance — 68,865 meals and 8,370 bags of food as of Friday — and emergency childcare for essential personnel.
However, over the weekend, the organization’s website said plans for reopening were now underway and the staff has “developed a comprehensive plan for our YMCA’s reopening, incorporating best practices from all available sources. We will be sharing this plan with our members before we welcome you back.”
However, the update posted Saturday added, “we do not have final guidelines or timelines from the Commonwealth related to our reopening but we are grateful that this day is on the horizon.”
The Hockomock said it anticipated its branches opening during the state’s Phase 3.
“Our current understanding is that licensed child care programming will reopen after June 29,” the statement said.
The organization said it was optimistic that its summer camps would be able to open during Phase 2. “Our camp team is following the guidelines provided by the CDC and partnering with the American Camping Association and YMCA of the USA to best prepare for this unique camp season.”
There was no answer to phone calls or emails to the Hockomock Y over the long holiday weekend.
The Newman Branch, part of the Greater Providence YMCA in Seekonk, is also temporarily closed. Nothing on the Newman website indicates when it might reopen.
However, the website does say that summer camps are scheduled to open next month.
“YMCA summer day camp enrichment will begin June 29.” However it also says that “new camp registration is currently on hold until further guidance from the Governor and the Department of Health has been communicated.”
No one was available to comment at the Newman Y on the Monday Memorial Day holiday.