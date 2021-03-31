Several talented teams of advanced student artists are brushing a visual exclamation point onto an already unforgettable school year with a series of striking hallway murals at Foxboro High School.
The scenes include portrayals of abstract figures engaged in school-day routines, an uplifting message inspired by the Disney computer-animated film “Up,” and a huge geometric rendering of outstretched hands done — appropriately enough — in blue and gold.
According to art teacher Shawn Trice, who coordinated the project with students in the pre-AP Art and Fine Arts 2 courses at Foxboro High School, faculty members initially had feared such large-scale work would be impossible in a COVID learning environment.
In this case, however, the pandemic turned out to be an asset; with fewer students in school due to the hybrid schedule, teams of artists were able to work more freely, with fewer interruptions.
“Less hallway traffic is one of the reasons we even proposed it this year,” Trice explained during a virtual presentation on the project for school committee members last week.
Characterizing her students as responsible, flexible, talented and more than up to the challenge, Trice said this year’s mural project follows a tradition that previously decorated hallways and classrooms in the art department with paintings on walls and even ceiling tiles.
“It’s been a personal goal of mine to make the school more colorful and more joyful every single year,” she said.
Trice also shared a slide show presentation of student work which incorporated a time-lapsed video of the young artists in action in the hallways.
“It’s a slow process,” she said. “But I think to see a little progress every day is exciting.”
Zooming in from home to explain the creative process behind the outstretched hands mural, student artist Riley Higgins admitted the concept had not been her first choice.
“At first we were going to do a nature design,” she recalled. “But my partners decided we were going to go for something more geometric and I immediately went to hands.”
Higgins said she sketched out the hands design on a visual tablet before transferring it to scale on the hallway walls.
“It came out, actually, very, very well,” she said. “It’s huge, but I’m very excited with how it’s coming out.”
Trice said the hands mural, located near the building’s main entrance, delivers a powerful message both to visitors and members of the school community.
“It’s a sign of welcoming and what we want our students to feel right when they walk in school,” she said.
Initially, Higgins said, students had planned a smaller version at a different location. But when administrators suggested repositioning it to a spot near the main entrance, she knew that larger proportions were required.
“It was definitely intimidating,” she said. “I was nervous, but it actually came out pretty good.”
Fellow student Elizabeth Prevost said her mural concept — a display utilizing abstract figures — also evolved over time.
“Our original plan was to do one large mural with all sorts of different activities you’d find in the school,” Prevost said.
That changed when administrators suggested a series of smaller-scale murals portraying various activities or academic subjects taught in different locations inside the high school.
“It makes it a little easier for students who are not so familiar with the school to make sure they’re in the right spot,” Prevost said.
Prevost credited fellow student Tenley Stonis for starting the process by outlining the mural.
“Drawing is not my strong suit,” she said. “I kind of told her what I wanted to draw and we collaborated on what we ended up [with].”
Student Morgan Osborne said the 2009 computer-animated film “Up” provided inspiration for the third mural, one depicting a rainbow and home accompanied by the inscription: “Follow your heart and don’t give up.”
“Hopefully, when kids see it they’ll be inspired to do what they want to do and not have anyone stop them,” she said.
Not coincidentally, Trice interjected, the mural is positioned near the guidance department.
High school Principal Diana Myers-Pachla said the entire school community was indebted to the student artists for providing a lasting testimony for one of the most challenging and memorable school years in history.
“I was just so excited to hear about this project,” she said.
“It was great to have the opportunity to collaborate with our art students … and then talking it through with them,” she said. “So we really did appreciate what these students have done.
“What better way to give something back to the school than to have something that’s going to be lasting and up on our walls for quite some time.”