FOXBORO — Just 324 residents cast ballots in Monday’s annual town election which had no races or referendum questions on the ballot.
The number who trekked to the Ahern Middle School poll comes out to a mere 2.5% of the town’s 13,044 registered voters.
Turnout was expected to be very low, but the election brought far fewer than the last time there was a local election with no races. That was in 2019 and registered a 5.5% turnout.
The unopposed candidates and votes were: Stephanie McGowan, select board, 262 votes; Daniel Smith, board of assessors, 267; Michelle Thackston, school committee, 282; Richard Pacella, water and sewer commission, 266; Robin Chapell, board of health, 269; Joyce Parlapiano, 261, Kevin Penders, 265, Boyden Library trustees; Jeffrey Peterson, 262, Gary Whitehouse, 251, planning board; and Nancy D’Uva, housing authority, 268.
All candidates except for Thackston, Chapell, and D’Uva are incumbents, and all terms are for three years except the housing authority, which is for five years.
School board member Michelle Raymond didn’t run.
Chapell, who has an extensive environmental and public health background, replaces Paul Steeves, who has served 15 years on the health board.
Voters used new voting machines that tabulate ballots faster and more accurately than previous models.