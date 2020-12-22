If you thought igloos were only for the frozen North, well, you have a point.
And that frosty patch is right here at Patriot Place, where several restaurants will be trying to extend the outdoor dining season with “igloo dining” over the coming winter months.
Patriot Place announced on Monday, the official start of winter, that guests can enjoy dining outdoors while staying warm under clear, heated plastic domes placed outside CBS Sporting Club, Six String Grill & Stage, Skipjack’s, Tavolino and Wormtown Brewery.
Groups of six or fewer patrons can dine overlooking Gillette Stadium at CBS Sporting Club, or enjoy a meal with a view of Patriot Place’s holiday decorations.
Patriot Place has been offering outdoor dining since the summer. The state is allowing restaurants with their own patio spaces to continue to offer outdoor dining while reimposing some limits on indoor meal service, putting a strain on many establishments.
The state guidelines imposed earlier this month after a spike in coronavirus cases reduced table capacity from 10 diners to six and set time limits on restaurant dining. Each party’s meal will be limited to 90 minutes. Restaurant patrons must remain masked any time they are not eating or drinking.
All Patriot Place igloos are heated and fully sanitized after each meal, Patriot Place said. Patriot Place and venue staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed, management said in a news release.
Patriot Place is located adjacent to Gillette Stadium and features 23 casual to high-end restaurants as well as retailers and other nightlife venues.
For more details and reservations, visit www.patriot-place.com/igloo-dining.