The BIT (Burrell, Igo and Taylor Elementary Schools) board members at their weekly board meeting. From left to right, Tara Marchi (Burrell), Sarah Francomano (Burrell), Karen Burg (Igo), Laurie Cady (Igo), Kristy Yankee (Taylor), Jiliane Pelletier (Taylor) and Jiliane’s dog “Dude.”