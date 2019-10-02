The Burrell, Igo, and Taylor elementary schools will hold their 24th annual BIT Auction at The Lakeview Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Sarah Francomano, who is one of the auction co-chairs, said the goal this year is to raise $75,000, which will be divided equally among the three schools.
“Our theme this year is ‘The Future STARts Now.’ Proceeds from the BIT events allow our PTOs to fund critical enrichment activities and programs that are not covered by the Foxboro school budget. These include field trips, leadership programs, ELA and STEM presentations, theater programs as well as school improvement initiatives. Generous donors are the key to our success and make it possible for the PTOs to provide these important activities to the children,” said Francomano.
She said so far this year, they have done several events and fundraisers outside of the auction to raise more funds, including a cornhole tournament, a custom flip-flop sale and a school beautification day.
Auction items include eight Disney World Park hopper passes and an iconic Louis Vuitton Neverfull handbag valued at $1,400. They will draw the winner live on the night of the auction.
Other items are a New Hampshire vacation home for a week, four tickets to see the Jonas Brothers at TD Garden in luxury club seats, a private dinner at Union Straw for eight, spa treatments from salons around the area, gift cards for dozens of restaurants and signed items from Rob Gronkowski, the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins. Also, priceless items such as a police car ride to and from school, the chance to be a Foxboro selectman for the day — and the fun of being the principal for the day at their elementary school.
“We all love to give back to the schools and especially the teachers, administration and staff that do so much to make our children more well-rounded individuals,” Francomano said.
Other board members this year include, Tara Marchi, Karen Burg, Laurie Cady, Kristy Yankee and Jiliane Pelletier.
“Seeing all of our hard work come together is very rewarding,” said Burg, BIT co-chair. “We couldn’t have done it alone though. We have received so much support from local businesses to make it all happen.”
Cady, BIT co-chair, said the auction is important because it provides so many experiences for students.
“Around 800 students will have so many more wonderful experiences, like field trips, because of the funds raised through the BIT Auction. I have also enjoyed seeing just how much passion the other board members and volunteers have for helping our school and children. It is a testament to our great community,” she said.
Francomano says the group all loves seeing the projects, field trips, technology, enrichment activities in the schools — that parents do not have to pay extra for — is the most rewarding part of the BIT Auction.
“Without these critical funds — our children’s school experience wouldn’t likely be what it is today.”
They are still looking for donations for the event in November.
If anyone has something (vacation home rentals, access to and one of a kind experiences, sponsorships,) contact 2019B.I.T.@gmail.com
To learn more visit: facebook.com/FoxboroughB.I.T./
Tickets are available through GiveSmart — e.givesmart.com/s/:HHvZRT87U37/e/czE/.