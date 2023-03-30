A man who survived famine, and war before immigrating to America, spoke about the experiences detailed in his book “Call Me American” at Boyden Library last week as part of the Meet the Author series.
Iftin, 37, of Yarmouth, Maine, now lives in a small farmhouse by the Royal River. Iftin said at his farmhouse, there are 20 chickens, two cats, and two horses.
On weekends he enjoys collecting eggs from the chicken coop, riding the horses, and canoeing at the river in the summertime.
His memoir “Call Me American” contains stories from his roots in Somalia, and Kenya, where he lived before moving to the United States.
The book depicts a life that was nothing like the peaceful farmhouse he now calls home in Maine.
Iftin is originally from Mogadishu in Somalia and taught himself English by watching American action films. After surviving a bomb at his house one evening in 2009, Iftin’s family moved to Kenya when he was 24. He lived there for four years with his brother as refugees. In 2016, Iftin won the annual visa lottery to come to America.
Through guerrilla journalism, Iftin dispatched stories about his life to a series titled “Messages from Mogadishu” on American public media which stories were short-listed for Peabody Awards in 2016 and later picked by NPR and the BBC and other organizations.
Iftin is using his voice and being an advocate for refugees and immigration rights and dedicating himself to bringing people together through his survival stories and resilience. He now works as a Somali reporter part-time and full-time working as communication specialist with Church World Service, a nonprofit organization that resettles refugees.
“I have received great questions from the Foxboro community during the book discussion, but one question I remember well was ‘what were the shocking or rather surprises I encountered moving into the U.S.?’ and my response was how race is a big issue in our everyday lives. I was never a black man in Africa, my skin color has only become visible since I moved to the U.S.,” Iftin said.
He said America is and should be a place for all, all humans of all kinds of tribes, skin colors, political views and religions, and said he is getting tired of some rhetoric that is dividing and tearing communities apart.
Iftin described there were many adversities throughout the years, nowadays the biggest adversity is the US immigration system which won’t let him reunite with the rest of his family in the U.S.
“Even though I am now an American citizen I have not been able to see my mother for the past 13 years, “ Iftin said.
Susan Zahka, of Foxboro, attended Iftin’s author talk after reading “Call Me American.”
“Oh my gosh, I could not put the book down. It’s amazing. I feel blessed to live in the country that I have, the freedom and safety that I have and to hear and read about what he went through as a child is just amazing, “ Zahka said.
Libby O’Neill, director of the Boyden Library was pleased to see the turnout of the event and said it was a huge success.
“I think it’s great that everyone was able to come and meet the author. I did read the book. I learned a lot and learning about his life as a Somali refugee and going to Kenya and coming to America is just amazing,” O’Neill said.
Iftin said he was very excited to visit Foxboro.
“Foxboro is a community I had known without being here and I feel honored to be here. I was not quite sure what the town would look like but I drove from Maine and I love the library. I got here 30 minutes ahead of time so I drove around just to get acquainted with the town and it’s a lovely place,” Iftin said.
When asked, his advice to everyone is don’t give up. “There is always hope. Dark times end.”
Iftin’s dream goals are to see Somalia find peace, for his nieces and nephews who are now growing up in Somali find a place to go to school, and for the United States to become a place where refugees and immigrants are applauded and not vilified.
To learn more visit: callmeamerican.com.