The local man who died after being struck by an SUV over the weekend was identified Monday as 57-year-old Michael Shaw.
Shaw was jogging on Cocasset Street near the intersection of Oak Street in Foxboro when the accident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
He was pronounced dead soon after arriving at Boston Medical Center, David Traub, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said.
No charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation by the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Foxboro detectives and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office.
The driver was described only as a 35-year-old resident, who remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.