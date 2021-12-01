Endorsing a recommendation by local assessors, selectmen have voted unanimously to maintain a so-called split tax rate that strives to balance the impact on residential and commercial property owners.
As a result of last week’s vote, the average tax bill for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 is projected to rise by 4 percent, with a smaller percentage increase for commercial taxpayers.
This means the average residential tax bill — which includes condominium units — will increase by $296 to $7,457, based on an average valuation of $513,602.
“This seemed to be the most fair and equitable situation for people based on [Foxboro’s] historic record of average increases,” said Chief Assessor Thomas Welch.
Accompanied by Assessor Robert O’Donnell and Finance Director George Samia, Welch made a comprehensive presentation to selectmen that employed historic precedent in support of the recommendation.
Selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson noted that Foxboro first adopted a split rate a decade ago, although the variance is typically tweaked every year in response to fluctuating property values.
The rates adopted last week by selectmen were set at $14.52 per $1,000 valuation for residential properties and $18.84 for commercial properties.
From a comparative standpoint, Foxboro’s residential tax rate is slightly higher than Plainville, North Attleboro and Wrentham, but significantly lower than Mansfield, Norfolk and Sharon.
“Foxboro consistently stays somewhere right in the middle,” Town Manager William Keegan said. “That’s where you want to be.”
According to data provided by assessors, the average value of residential properties has risen by 5.7 percent over the past 12 months — the largest single-year increase since 2017 -- with the average sale price listed at $576,025.
“This year they seem to be quite a bit higher,” Welch said of the overheated residential market.
To further emphasize the point, Keegan said the average sale price of single-family homes in town rose from $507,000 to $612,000 between October 2020 and October 2021.
“What’s happening is the market is continuing to climb based on supply and demand,” he said of the steep rise in residential property values.
O’Donnell added that historically low interest rates have contributed to this increase by allowing buyers to overpay for available homes while still keeping monthly mortgage payments manageable.
Acting on the advice of assessors, selectmen also rejected several optional programs that would have shifted part of the tax burden from lower-priced to higher-priced homes, as well as reducing property taxes on owner-occupied small businesses with less than 10 employees by shifting them to other commercial or industrial properties.
“Foxboro has never implemented these additional options,” Welch explained, adding they have been adopted by only a handful of Bay State cities and towns.
According to Welch, 78 percent of the town’s property tax base consists of residential properties, with the remaining 22 percent a combination of commercial, industrial and personal property.
From a dollar perspective, Foxboro’s total fiscal 2022 valuation was assessed at $3.63 billion -- $2.85 billion of which reflects residential properties. Over the past five years, overall property values have risen by 16.8 percent, with residential values topping 18.6 percent.
“Everything is basically going up in value,” Welch said. “And the residents are going higher than the other classes.”
Welch said the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the growth of e-commerce, has affected commercial values. But he assured selectmen that Foxboro and surrounding towns still maintain a strong bricks-and-mortar retail presence.
Officials explained that Proposition 2½, the state’s landmark tax-limiting law, caps a community’s annual tax levy limit at 2.5 percent annually, but said the law is frequently misunderstood by taxpayers who believe incorrectly that it prevents individual property tax bills from increasing more than 2½ percent from the prior year’s total.
In practice, individual tax bills more accurately reflect the relationship between a property’s assessed value and the community’s levy ceiling (the maximum dollar amount a town can raise in a year).
Because of that, individual tax bills often exceed the 2½ percent threshold based on rising property values.