Management at Trader Joe’s Foxboro store has gone above and beyond expectations when it comes to providing opportunities for individuals with special needs, according to members of the town’s Commission on Disability.
Making a brief presentation to selectmen last week, commission Chairwoman Susan Collins said the advocacy group had revived its annual “Above and Beyond” awards — one given to a local business and another to an individual — following a pandemic-related hiatus.
Announcing this year’s business award, Collins said Trader Joe’s provides equal access for those with disabilities while seeking hard-working employees with outgoing personalities to stock food, bag groceries and assist where needed.
“They believe these employees have developed independence and also have some fun,” Collins said of the national grocery chain.
She explained that Brian Fahey, team leader at Trader Joe’s Patriot Place location, was unable to accept the award in person due to the high volume of pre-Thanksgiving business.
“This is the busiest time of the year for a grocery store,” Collins said of the Thanksgiving week crush. “He was very honored to receive the award and he knows he will continue to hire people with disabilities in the future.”
On hand to accept a separate award from the commission was Paula Bouchard, a local mother of three, one of whom has an intellectual disability.
According to Margaret Chaisson, the commission’s vice chairperson, Bouchard was recognized for her efforts last spring as director of Foxboro’s challenger baseball league, a recreational program for some 40 individuals with special needs.
“The season went off without a hitch,” Chaisson said, noting that Bouchard replaced a previous person who unexpectedly resigned. “They would have been very disappointed had Paula not stepped into take over and keep things running.”
Having already experienced the program from a parent’s perspective, Bouchard said she enjoyed getting to know all of the participants, as well as providing oversight and coordination.
“To see all the effort that’s put into running it, it was a fun year,” she told selectmen.
State Rep. Jay Barrows and state Sen. Paul Feeney presented legislative citations to Bouchard, while pledging to deliver separate citations to Trader Joe’s later in the week.
In presenting the senate citation to Bouchard, Feeney referred to commission members as “great advocates” for legislation to benefit the state’s disability community.
“This is a very welcoming community, and one that looks out for everybody,” Barrows added.
In a related matter, selectmen also appointed Lori Capone, a longtime speech therapist in Foxboro schools, to a vacancy on the commission.
“I look forward to giving back to the community and helping out these people,” Capone said.
Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan, also the mother of a disabled child, thanked commission members for their continuing work on behalf of local families.
“It takes a village, and what you guys do to help families is just incredible, McGowan said. “It is so appreciated.”