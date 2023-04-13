The Foxboro Fire Department held its annual awards ceremony at the fire station on March 26. Lt. Rob Lucas and firefighters Greg Gill, Scott Rogers, Billy Cavalieri, Gus Greaves, Joe Cuddihy, Austin Boyt, Brian Grenier and Matt St. Clair were presented with Life Saving awards from the awards committee. Chief Michael Kelleher, Capt. James Grenier, Lt. Lucas and Rogers were also presented with Years of Service awards. Also at the ceremony, Alyssa Marcoux, Keith Hamilton, Chris McNamara, Zach Smith and Trevor Chute were sworn in as new firefighters. Firefighters Matthew Treannie and Cory Shepherdson were promoted to lieutenant.