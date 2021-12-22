The Norfolk County district attorney’s office is investigating whether signatures were forged on four business-backed statewide ballot initiatives collected in Foxboro.
The investigation began soon after Town Clerk Robert Cutler contacted Secretary of State William Galvin’s office on Oct. 26 to report what appeared to be some forged or fraudulent signatures, a spokeswoman for Galvin said Wednesday.
City and town clerks review and certify signatures before submitting them to Galvin’s office.
Debra O’Malley, a spokeswoman for Galvin’s office, said Culter’s concerns appeared to be legitimate so the matter was referred to the district attorney’s office for criminal investigation.
The matter was referred because the secretary of state’s office does not have enforcement authority, O’Malley said.
She declined to comment on the investigation.
David Traub, spokesman for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, confirmed the investigation but declined to comment.
When reached Wednesday, Cutler said, “I really can’t comment. There’s an ongoing investigation.”
The probe centers on signatures gathered on two ballot initiatives supported by the Lyft and Uber ride-sharing companies, one by an orthodontist concerning price controls on dental insurance and one seeking to change the law on alcohol sales at convenience stores and supermarkets.
The ride-sharing companies want to allow their drivers to be classified as independent contractors.
O’Malley said the secretary of state’s office is still counting the signatures on the ballot initiatives that were sent to the office by the Dec. 1 deadline.
At least 80,239 signatures are required to place an initiative on the ballot for the November 2022 election and far more than the minimum have been submitted, O’Malley said.
Anyone can challenge signatures, she added.
The exact number of signatures in question is not clear but petition drives and political campaigns traditionally file far more signatures than necessary in the event some signatures are thrown out.
Because of the large numbers of signatures submitted, it seems unlikely the investigation will stop any of the initiatives from getting on the ballot.
Signatures can be thrown out for a variety of reasons, including those that are not legible.
The Boston Globe reported the signatures were collected by a company, SignatureDrive.com, hired by the ballot proponents to gather enough signatures to get on the ballot.
On its website, the company boasts of being the leading petition drive firm in the country, completing over 100 statewide signature drives.
“We are the only petition firm in the country that runs paid signature drives in Massachusetts. Since 2009, there have been 25 initiative campaigns in Massachusetts that hired paid signature drive firms. We ran 22 of them,” the company said on its website.
SignatureDrive.com founder and president, Harold Hubschman, declined to comment on the investigation.
Robert Mellion, executive director of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association, the group seeking the change in the law on alcohol sales, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday by The Sun Chronicle.
But he told The Globe the association did not include any of the suspicious signatures in their submission to Galvin’s office and does not fault SignatueDrive.com.
Mellion said it appears two individuals, out of about 100 working as independent contractors for SignatureDrive.com., were responsible for the forged signatures.
“We did this to ensure the integrity of what was submitted,” Mellion told the Globe, adding an estimated 109,000 signatures were submitted to Galvin’s office.
Seeking to change a decades-old law, the group wants to increase the number of food-and-wine licenses for supermarket chains from nine to 18 and reduce the number of all-spirits licenses allowed for a particular corporation from nine to seven.
Conor Yunits, a spokesman for the Uber-and-Lyft-backed Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work, declined to comment.
The group argues its ballot questions would give delivery drivers more flexibility about where and when they can work.
Uber and Lyft have been sued by Attorney General Maura Healey in an effort to ensure their drivers are classified as employees.
Mouhab Rizkallah, the orthodontist behind the dental plan petition, could not be reached for comment.
The investigation into the signatures also puts a spotlight on the statewide ballot process and how it is often used by business or special interests to turn policy objectives into state law.
A labor-backed group fighting the ride-sharing companies issued a brief statement calling attention to the process and sought to link the ride-sharing petition proponents to the potential fraud.
“If accurate, these allegations are part of a pattern of misinformation by these massive companies as they try to buy a law at the expense of Massachusetts workers, consumers, and taxpayers,” Chrissy Lynch, the interim director of the Coalition to Protect Workers’ Rights, said.
“We are calling for a full investigation of their alleged fraudulent signature gathering by state regulators and law enforcement,” said Lynch, who is also chief of staff at the Massachusetts AFL-CIO.