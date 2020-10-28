A man whose bank robbery spree in 2018 started with a high-speed chase from Foxboro and ended in his arrest in South Attleboro was sentenced in Boston federal court Tuesday to seven years in prison.
Charles L. Wheeler, 50, of Weymouth, was also sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns to three years of probation following his prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Wheeler pleaded guilty in March to robbing five banks between Sept. 8, 2018 and Sept. 14, 2018, including a bank in Avon and a bank in Brockton, before leading state police on a high-speed chase on Route 1 in Foxboro near Gillette Stadium to Route 1 in South Attleboro.
A co-defendant and passenger in his car, Dong Lee, 50, of Providence, pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16.
The other bank robberies occurred in the Boston area.
Prosecutors had recommended the sentence handed down by the judge, citing Wheeler’s lengthy criminal record and his disregard for the public during his flight from police.
Wheeler drove from Route 1 to Interstate 95 before crashing the car at the Toner Boulevard exit in Attleboro at the North Attleboro line. He ran from the vehicle and stole a car at the nearby Gulf gas station and led police on another chase through North Attleboro and onto Route 1 before he was boxed in by state police at the Pawtucket line.
He was involved in a hit-and-run accident after the robbery at the Crescent Credit Union in Brockton and a state police cruiser was damaged during the chase on Route 1 near Cumberland Avenue.
His lawyer, Mark Shea of Boston, recommended 5 ½-years in prison, citing Wheeler’s limited role as the lookout for the robberies and a troubled childhood, according to court records.
The robberies were investigated by the FBI, state police and police in Boston, Brockton, Avon, Andover and Braintree.