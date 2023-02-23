A Foxboro man who is the singer for a popular Irish-punk band is leading a fundraising effort to help a former Foxboro High School classmate whose house burned down on Christmas Eve.
Peter Walsh, 57, of Foxboro, the lead vocalist for The Gobshites is organizing a fundraiser for his 1983 classmate Pat Ludwig Bigby, whose home in Booneville, Ark., was completely destroyed by the Christmas Eve fire.
“She lost everything. We’re hoping to raise money for a place to stay, clothes, and everyday items that she needs until she is settled,” Walsh said.
The benefit concert will be held at 9 p.m. at the Foxboro VFW, located at 337 Cocasset St., on Friday, Feb. 24. The suggested donation for admission is $10 and no advance ticket is needed. Rich O’Connor opens the show and The Gobshites will be featured as the main act.
“When you hear about something this devastating happening to someone, I think everybody wants to do something to help. I play in a popular band, so that gives me a platform to reach out and ask others to help,” Walsh said. “The VFW immediately offered us the use of the room to hold the event and we’re looking forward to everyone coming out and having a good time.”
The Gobshites have been bringing Irish-punk debauchery to stages on both sides of the pond with songs spinning in continuous rotation on SiriusXM Radio and millions of plays on streaming services.
The current lineup includes Walsh on acoustic guitar and lead vocals, Stephen Feeney on accordion and vocals, Tom Hughes on bass and vocals, Steve Latanision on fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, Nina Ross on the fiddle, Melissa Staiti on vocals, and Jesse Coutu on drums.
Although Walsh hasn’t seen Bigby since his high school days, seeing a picture of the fire on Facebook made him want to reach out and help someone he remembered as a “good kid.”
“We didn’t really hang out, but she wrote, ‘Have a good summer’ in my yearbook,” Walsh said. “You see stuff like this on the news all the time but don’t think it could happen to you. Having it happen to a classmate really brings it close to home. It could happen to any of us.”
People who are willing to donate can do so by visiting: gofund.me/a4c39977
Donations of goods or services for raffles are also being sought for the benefit event.
Contact Walsh via email: thegobshites@gmail.com for more information.