Beyoncé has announced she will be coming to Gillette Stadium this summer as part of her Renaissance World Tour — her first solo tour in more than six years.
The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now at beyonce.livenation.com/. Ticketing will begin Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.
The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more.
As with previous tours, Beyoncé will make her mark offstage, too, with BeyGOOD, the initiative she founded in 2013 to support people and programs around the world. BeyGOOD will continue its legacy of philanthropy, building out this focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship.
In various cities throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars.