The sun and sequins were out Friday in the parking lots outside Gillette Stadium as fans from all over celebrated the first night of megastar Taylor Swift’s sold-out, weekend-long stop in town.
Many set up chairs, enjoying food and drinks while making new friends and spending time with family after the lots opened at 2:30 p.m. Traffic was moving into lots along Route 1 and there were no reported backups on Route 140.
For many of the more than 50,000 fans attending Friday night’s show, seeing Swift and her The Eras Tour was a family event.
Danielle Crawford, 21, and her mother Karen Crawford, 59, of Woburn — interviewed outside the stadium on North Street prior to the show — said it was their third Swift concert together at the stadium.
They also attended the Fearless tour in 2010 and Reputation in 2018.
Karen said she has been a Swift fan since 2006.
“Taylor has been such a great role model,” she said. “I had my daughter listen to every word of ‘Fifteen,’ and I think her songs (and messages) have raised my daughter. As a parent I loved her music.”
She said she felt blessed to be with her daughter for the show.
“She could certainly bring any of her friends, but when she said, ‘I wanna get tickets, will you go?’ my eyes filled up and I said, ‘I would love to go with you,’” the proud mom said.
Danielle said she’s been looking forward to the show for months and was anxious to get into the stadium.
“Taylor puts on such a good show,” she said. “Such a great performer. We are beyond excited.”
Trish Eichinger of Foxboro was seeing Swift for the first time with her superfan daughter, Teresa Eichinger, 35.
“I have watched my daughter grow with Taylor over many years,” Trish said in an email interview.
This is Teresa’s eighth Swift concert.
“It would have been my 11th if LoverFest occurred,” she said. “I had tickets to 3 out of 4 of those shows. I went to Fearless in LA, (missed Speak Now as a poor college student). Then, Red, 1989, all three Reputation (tour shows) at Gillette. I saw The Eras tour in Tampa on April 13.”
Her first was in 2009 when she won tickets to see Swift at the Staples Center when she was in college in Los Angeles.
Teresa said Swift has helped her through a lot of life’s heartaches and obstacles.
“Every time I need a friend, I turn to her music and I relate to the lyrics in a new way that I hadn’t seen before,” she said. “We’re almost the same age, so I feel like as I’ve grown as an adult, she’s been there for every moment. It’s almost as if she wrote these songs for me. For us. For all of us.”
Eichinger’s favorite Swift song is “Death By A Thousand Cuts.”
“Hands down. I feel that song like no other,” she said. “The bridge stabs my heart every single time I listen to it. And Don’t Blame Me- because of how she slays those notes.”
She said trying to get tickets for Swift’s latest Foxboro stop on Ticketmaster was “heart-wrenching and stressful,” but she got a second chance code because she had so many tickets to LoverFest and walked away from the first presale empty-handed.
“So I got the second code, and we got two tickets,” she said.
Another Foxboro resident, Devlin Reuss, 23, was attending a Swift concert for the first time but has been a fan of hers since 2006.
“I like Taylor because her songs are like a storybook and some are happy and some are sad,” Reuss said.
“My favorite song is ‘Begin Again,’ Reuss said, who was going to the concert with his twin brother Ian.
Many traveled from out of state to see the concert.
Mikaela Rivera, 30, came from Long Island in New York for her second Swift show.
Wearing a sparkly colored dress along North Street, Rivera said she has always been a Swift fan.
“It’s my Super Bowl and my Christmas all wrapped into one,” she said of going to the concert.
“I wanted to come up here (Foxboro) instead of New Jersey,” said Rivera, who got tickets back in November and came with her brother.
Emma Louko,13, and Nora Louko, 11, of Hanover, wearing pink cowboy hats and pink sunglasses, came to the concert with their parents.
Emma said she has been a Swift fan all her life.
“I’ve been raised listening to her,” she said. “This is my second concert. I’ve been to her Reputation tour here. I am so excited. I am looking forward to this.”
Swift’s tour continues Saturday and Sunday nights at Gillette.