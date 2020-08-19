FOXBORO — A 55-year-old local man riding a bicycle was injured Wednesday when he collided with a car at Oak and Mechanic streets, police said.
The victim suffered an arm and other injuries and was reported to have episodes when he was not responsive. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment.
The driver of the car, a local woman in her 70s, was not injured, according to police.
The accident occurred about 12:15 p.m.
Detective Lt. Kevin. Fitzgerald, an accident reconstruction expert, said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the accident.
The bicyclist was traveling toward Sharon when the car, traveling in the opposite direction, turned left onto Oak Street when the collision occurred, Fitzgerald said.
The driver of the car was likely to receive a traffic citation, he said.