With less than two weeks before Election Day, early voting in Foxboro is on pace to exceed the 3,000 early ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election, Town Clerk Robert Cutler said this week.
Early voting, which commenced last Saturday with temporary voting booths set up in the first-floor meeting room at Town Hall, will continue through Friday, Oct. 30.
Early voting polling hours coincide with regular Town Hall business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday), as well as 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Sunday.
All told, Cutler predicted that between 80-85% of Foxboro’s 13,000 registered voters will cast ballots in the upcoming presidential election. As of last Friday, the town clerk’s office had received roughly 400 applications for absentee ballots and 5,000 applications for mail-in ballots.
In addition, he expects between 4,000 and 5,000 voters will turn out for in-person balloting at the Ahern School on Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As is customary in a presidential year, the school department has scheduled professional development courses on Election Day with no classes held on Nov. 3.
“We just encourage people to get out and vote,” Cutler said. “The polls will be as safe as we can make them.”
Safety protocols adopted in the annual town elections last June will remain in effect. Those residing in Precincts 1 and 2 will cast ballots in the new gymnasium at the Ahern School, while voters in Precincts 2, 3 and 5 will be directed to the customary polling stations in the school’s original gym.
Check-in and check-out tables will be staffed by poll workers outfitted in protective gear behind protective barriers.
In addition, voting booths will be sanitized between each use and single-use pens provided to all voters.
Meanwhile, two important deadlines loom in the upcoming week.
The first, on Saturday, Oct. 24, is the deadline for voters wishing to register or change party affiliation, with two registrations scheduled at Town Hall — one from 2 to 4 p.m. and the second from 7 to 8 p.m.
To register, voters must be at least 18 years of age by Nov. 3, a U.S. citizen and a Foxboro resident.
The second, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, is the deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail or absentee ballot.
With growing pressure from legislators and advocacy groups to make voting easier and more accessible, Cutler said elections have become more challenging and increasingly complex, both in terms of logistics and endurance.
A “new wrinkle,” according to Cutler, requires election officials to accept mail-in ballots postmarked right up until the day of the election — meaning the postal service has until Nov. 5 to deliver ballots to the town clerk’s office.
As a result, vote tallies generated on election night will be incomplete.
“We won’t have final results for Foxboro until the weekend” following the Nov. 2 election, he said.
As always, mail-in ballots also can be delivered in person and dropped off at Town Hall right up until the polls close on Election Day.
In addition, those who requested mail-in ballots have the option of voting in person — either early or on Election Day — with the mail-in ballot automatically discounted.