BOSTON — A proposal to grant driver’s licenses to Massachusetts residents regardless of immigration status may finally see the light of day as it’s expected to hit the House floor for debate and a subsequent vote this week.
The Work and Family Mobility bill has been stuck in the transportation committee since last March, and due to concerns of a veto from Gov. Charlie Baker has never made it to a vote. According to the State House News Service, the bill was reported out of committee on Friday, clearing the way for Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, to bring it to the House floor this week.
“It’s our turn,” Rep. William Straus, D-Mattapoisett, told the State House News Service. Straus currently serves as the House chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation.
State House News Service also reported that no specific date has been set for a vote, and the Senate would have to pass the bill by July 31. Democrats need a two-thirds majority to overrule Baker’s veto, and Mariano’s spokesperson, Ana Vivas, would not disclose whether they had enough votes.
In addition to renewed support from legislators such as Straus and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Framingham, members of the law enforcement community have also come forward with their endorsements, notably Chelsea Police Chief and Massachusetts Major City Police Chiefs Association President Brian Kyes.
“This bill would promote trust between law enforcement and all the communities we serve and protect. In order for our state’s police officers to best do their jobs and remain safe while doing so, they need to be able to identify who’s behind the wheel,” Kyes said in a statement to Driving Families Forward, a coalition advocating for the bill.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney joins Kyes and many other major city chiefs in support of the legislation.
“I think the bill would improve the quality of life of everybody in the commonwealth,” Heagney said. “It’s hard to function without an ID in this world.”
Heagney said he believes the bill would make law enforcement officers’ jobs easier when dealing with vehicle crashes, insurance issues, and other problems.
“I think we need to be reasonable. To take a hard line on it is probably unreasonable,” Heagney said, urging his colleagues to keep an open mind.
In communities outside of cities like Boston where using public transportation is less viable, Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace sees the bill as a benefit to the working public.
“If you can’t have a license and you live in Foxboro you can’t get anywhere,” he said.
In addition to helping immigrants become “productive members” of society, from a law enforcement perspective Grace thinks being able to accurately identify drivers will help police officers do their job and keep roads safer for everybody.
“I’m just looking at the practical aspect of the day-to-day life of the people in my community,” Grace said.
The Major City Chiefs Association’s endorsement marked a key victory for advocates, but they’ve still met with resistance from some Republicans in the Legislature and other law enforcement officers.
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is an outspoken critic of the bill.
“To knowingly give people driver’s licenses who we know have violated the law, are not citizens of this country, would be to ignore my oath, and my obligation, first and foremost to uphold the law,” Hodgson said in an interview.
Hodgson, who’s served as sheriff for 25 years, cited national security, identity fraud, and drug trafficking as his main concerns if the bill is passed.
In addition, he feels passage would be unfair to immigrants who are here legally and going through the process of gaining citizenship. Hodgson called the bill and others like it “red herrings to advance the illegal immigrant agenda.”
But Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, a member of the Legislature’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, said she doesn’t believe Hodgson’s opinions are rooted in facts or data.
“The opposition that I’ve heard to this bill is largely xenophobic fear mongering,” she said.
Rausch said she’s observed wide support for the bill both from her own constituents and her legislative colleagues. More importantly, she believes support from law enforcement is indicative of the bill’s merits.
Not only will having more tested and insured drivers “make the roads safer for everybody,” Rausch also believes that giving more people the option to use private rather than public transportation is an important asset in the fight against a pandemic entering its third year.
The threat of Baker’s veto is the largest roadblock to passing the bill into law, but there are still some Republicans lawmakers who’ve joined him in opposition.
Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, is the ranking minority member of the transportation committee. Before the bill was reported favorably out of committee last week, Howitt expressed his concerns about the bill in an interview.
“Granting driver’s licenses to undocumented individuals would be basically rewarding people who are here illegally,” he said.
Howitt is also skeptical about the data that proponents claim give the bill merit. The increased tax revenue, he said, may be offset by the increased volume of immigration to the state, and he thinks insuring these new drivers may prove too logistically complex to accomplish.
According to a fact sheet provided by the Driving Families Forward coalition, states that pass legislation like Work and Family Mobility can expect an estimated $233 million increase in revenue from insurance premiums and licensing fees.
Sixteen states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have passed similar legislation so far, including three states with Republican governors.
Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro, joined Rausch as well as many of his constituents and members of law enforcement in support. Public safety, lower insurance rates, and an influx of money into the state economy are among the chief benefits he sees in the bill’s passage.
With regards to the security concerns voiced by Hodgson and others, Feeney said in a statement that the existing “safeguards in place to ensure that the person receiving a license to drive is able to prove their identity, residency, and date of birth” are adequate, “while also ensuring that the individual has passed the relevant tests and is insured and registered.”
“Anyone that conflates this legislation with the ongoing national debate about immigration and border security, or chooses to present this as a radical outlier, is being dishonest,” Feeney said. “It’s a lot simpler than that, and is likely the reason that 16 other states have already seen the benefits of this and currently issue driver’s licenses to all qualified residents.”