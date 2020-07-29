With the financial repercussions from coronavirus still rippling through municipal budgets, selectmen recently took steps to shore up Foxboro’s economic development efforts.
Acting on a recommendation from former selectwoman Lorraine Brue, who now chairs the town’s economic development committee, selectmen on July 21 filled two vacancies on the ad hoc panel — then added another appointee for good measure.
Named to one-year terms on the board were Heather Harding and John Gray, both of North High Street, and J. Catherine Rollins of Chestnut Street. They replace former members Mark Grebbin and Stephen Coote, who had relinquished their appointed seats.
Although commission members initially had sought to fill just the two vacancies, interviews with Harding, Gray and Collins last week convinced them to recommend that selectmen appoint all three.
“I don’t think we ever really should be turning away volunteers,” said Selectwoman Leah Gibson, who serves as a non-voting member on the economic panel.
Both Brue and Gibson assured selectmen that town bylaws do not specify a limit on commission members.
Harding, a 1985 Foxboro High School graduate, currently serves on the recreation board, is active in the Foxboro Common Business Collaborative and participated in a number of long-range planning initiatives including the town’s master plan process, the open space recreation plan and Foxboro’s housing production plan.
More recently, Harding said she has focused on the downtown area, managing the flower bucket adoption program, helping to launch the weekly farmers market and creating the Facebook page “Uptown Happenings.”
Gray, a former selectman who also served on the personnel wage and advisory boards, described himself as a retired entrepreneur who sold his biomedical business in 2016.
During last week’s interview, Gray characterized the town center as “the remnants of a village” in search of a catalyst needed to jump-start a renaissance, a prospect which he nonetheless described as a long-shot.
Rollins, who said she was recently hired by the Mass. Association of Realtors, previously focused on business and economic development for the Rhode Island Commerce Agency and as deputy chief of staff for the City of Everett, where she helped steer the Encore Casino project.
Rollins told EDC members that Foxboro needs to improve opportunities for housing choice by diversifying the town’s available housing stock as well as fixing increasing sewer capacity and other infrastructure issues.
According to Brue, the committee was established in 2000 then went dormant for several years before being reinstated in 2015 with nine members, although a 10th was added later to ensure that Foxboro Invensys (now Schneider Electric) was represented.
In addition to helping promote Foxboro as a prime location for new and expanding businesses, EDC members sometimes play an advisory role in permitting matters, such as the fire station redevelopment project.
After meeting with Harding and Rollins (Gray was not present at the meeting), selectmen agreed with Brue that all three bring valuable skill sets to the table.
“I think you guys are going to have a great committee,” Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan said.