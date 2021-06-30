In a follow-up ruling that seemed anticlimactic given early pushback to the proposal, selectmen last week allowed a Chestnut Street beer garden to continue serving patrons through Labor Day weekend -- and most likely beyond.
The board’s June 22 vote effectively extends the terms of an unorthodox licensing arrangement which involves batching into a single regulatory permit 30 separate one-day pouring licenses awarded to Shovel Town Brewery of Easton.
The license granted by selectmen last week enables Shovel Town to operate through Friday, Sept. 3, after which another 30-day license will be required. If all goes well, the brewery hopes to remain open through the end of October.
The initial 30-day arrangement commenced on Thursday, May 27 and expires Sunday, July 11.
Shovel Town, which operates “A Taste of Foxboro” on a vacant lot adjacent to Conrad’s restaurant, is also collaborating with Douglas King Builders on plans to open a brewpub in the former fire station on the Common rotary.
King had been selected by the town to repurpose the old fire station as part of a redevelopment proposal which involves razing the vacant Keating Funeral Home and replacing it with a 15-unit apartment building. He agreed to pay $405,000 for the combined fire station and funeral home parcels, a sale only recently finalized.
The Chestnut Street venture, also involving a King-owned parcel, had run into stiff opposition from neighbors who during a series of emotional public hearings predicted that a litany of noise, traffic and parking-related impacts would result.
In response to these concerns, applicants were required to install a six-foot fence along the property line, as well as fulfilling a number of other licensing conditions.
Based on Shovel Town’s performance since opening the outdoor craft beer garden, Chairwoman Leah Gibson said she felt comfortable extending the license.
“I personally haven’t heard of any issues,” Gibson said. “If anything, I heard that the fence has improved the look of the neighborhood. The neighbors were pretty happy about that.”
The establishment will continue operating four days a week: Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays/ holidays from noon to 6 p.m. But going forward, selectmen indicated a willingness to adjust these hours on a case-by-case basis based on special circumstances.
On hand to deliver an operational progress report, Shovel Town co-owners James McSherry and Frank Alteri told selectmen that site managers have received no complaints from either neighbors, patrons or town officials.
“The crowd has been great,” Alteri said. “We’ve heard nothing but good reviews about it from customers that we’ve talked to. It seems to have been well received.”
Alteri admitted, however, that he and McSherry underestimated the degree to which weather conditions would affect the outdoor business. This was painfully evident on Memorial Day weekend which turned out to be a washout with three days of unremitting rain.
“Not only just the rain, but if it’s really warm or windy,” he groaned. “Every possible weather scenario has impacted us and that was really more than we expected.”
Despite unpredictable weather and other hiccups, Town Manager William Keegan gave Alteri and McSherry high marks for delivering on their promises.
“It’s been a pleasure dealing with these gentlemen,” Keegan said. “Everything we’ve asked them to do, they’ve done it.”
Gibson said she was particularly impressed with the bracelet system implemented by Shovel Town to control access to the beer garden.
Alteri said the system utilizes a specialized scanner to read bar codes located on driver’s licenses which instantly red flags a false ID, as well as confirming the patron’s correct age.
He also pointed out the site layout was carefully designed to minimize noise impacts on neighboring residents.
Looking ahead to early fall operations, Selectman Edward O’Leary reminded Alteri and McSherry that Chestnut Street is the primary route for luxury box and club seat holders exiting Interstate 95 on route to preferred parking access at Gillette Stadium.
“You have to be a little bit prepared for that,” O’Leary said of pre-game traffic.