An unconventional proposal that would leverage the state’s Chap. 40b affordable housing program to cluster 52 units on a small, environmentally-sensitive Morse Street parcel cleared a key hurdle this week.
Following a series of fact-finding sessions held over the summer months, selectmen on Tuesday night voted 4-1 to formally sponsor the project, to be located on land formerly owned by Willow Grove Nursery.
Tuesday night’s vote, while important, is just the first step in a lengthy approval process that will involve both state and local land-use and environmental agencies before a final ruling is handed down by the town zoning board of appeals.
“I think this is the end of Step 1,” observed selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson, who along with colleagues Mark Elfman, Edward O’Leary and Seth Ferguson voted to support the plan.
Board member Stephanie McGowan, who cast the lone dissenting vote, insisted that her opposition be recognized when reporting the board’s action to state housing agencies.
“I want them to know that one selectman did not support this at all,” McGowan said.
Tuesday’s vote climaxed a lengthy and at-times heated session during which selectmen once again heard from both opponents and supporters of the project before concluding there was no reason to delay a decision further.
“If feels like some of us have laid our cards on the table,” Ferguson said. “Prolonging it might be just dragging the process out for the sake of the process, when we already have an understanding of where the vote is going to fall.”
As it currently stands, the proposal calls for 10 units in cottage-style duplexes on Bleachery Pond, 40 units in two-story “quadplexes” grouped around small green spaces and two more units fashioned from an existing dwelling on the site.
The project is being permitted through the state’s 40b affordable housing program which allows developers to bypass some local planning and zoning regulations if fewer than 10 percent of homes in a community are not designated as affordable.
Although Foxboro has surpassed that threshold, with 12.8 percent of local housing stock now deemed affordable under state standards, officials have said the 40b program is the only means by which a project of this density could be authorized under zoning.
In keeping with the 40b process, 13 of 52 units would be reserved for families or individuals with annual incomes between $60,000 and $90,000, with the remaining units sold at market rate.
The six-acre parcel at 119 Morse St., located near the Mansfield town line opposite the old Bleachery industrial complex, is owned by longtime resident and businessman Michael Saegh, who thanked selectmen for their consideration.
“Thank you for your vote, but more importantly, thank you for serving the town,” Saegh told board members, while pledging to address all concerns raised in recent weeks.
Reflecting a degree of uncertainty about the selectmen’s precise role in the permitting process, board members opted against attaching specific conditions to the unorthodox proposal. Instead, they pledged to prepare a comprehensive list of concerns developed, in part, by town department heads to help steer future deliberations of the town zoning board.
At the top of that list are issues related to project density, along with adequate water and sewer line capacity, construction of sidewalks both inside and outside the proposed development and the need to determine the extent of any on-site contamination.
This last item was raised Tuesday night by Drew Hoyt, an environmental attorney representing Karl and Kathleen VandenBoom of 109 Morse St., neighbors living closest to the proposed project site.
Hoyt, who lives on Ouimet Lane in Foxboro, characterized the former Mansfield Bleachery complex as one of two “environmental legacy sites” in town -- the other being the Evelyn Porter estate off Cocasset Street.
Hoyt summarized a lengthy document submitted to selectmen a day earlier which suggested the former Willow Grove property, located adjacent to the old industrial site, was likely contaminated and a health risk if ever developed for residential use.
“Based on what is known to have occurred at the Mansfield Bleachery site, and how little investigation has been done, you cannot know that this property is safe,” he said.
Project engineer William Buckley from Bay Colony Group disputed this assertion, saying that a 2007 environmental assessment undertaken when Saegh was seeking to purchase the property painted a less ominous picture than Hoyt had described.
“It’s our opinion, with the information available at this time, that we don’t have a contamination issue on the site,” Buckley said. He added that any lender involved in the current proposal would require an updated environmental assessment before approving financing.
Beyond the contamination issue, Hoyt also surmised the zoning board could not be expected to render an independent and impartial ruling under the circumstances.
Pointing out that zoning board's members are appointed by selectmen, he said it would be “a mistake to believe” the zoning board would ever deny final approval to a project that selectmen had first endorsed.
“I am not familiar with a single instance in which a project with the selectmen’s endorsement has been rejected by the zoning board of appeals,” Hoyt said. “You are under no obligation to punt this to the zoning board of appeals and I am begging you not to, at least not tonight.”
This brought a swift rebuke from the chairwoman.
“This board does not make decisions and ‘punt’ things,” Gibson replied. “We take things very seriously.”
Neighborhood fears
Earlier, both Karl and Kathleen VandenBoom raised additional concerns about infrastructure overload and existing wetlands and wildlife, as well as questioning the need for more affordable housing in Foxboro.
“We have exceeded our 40b,” Kathleen VandenBoom said. “Why are we pushing so hard right now to put this in here?”
“I’m really shocked that this project has actually got this far,” her husband added.
Later, as selectmen prepared to vote on the matter, Karl VandenBoom warned board members that a previously undisclosed legal claim would result in reconfiguring property lines at 119 Morse St.
“I was afraid it was going to get to this point,” VandenBoom said. “You’ve got to stop this right now. I have a legal issue against this property. I’m taking a piece of this land by adverse possession.”
Beyond neighborhood concerns, some in opposition criticized a perceived need for more affordable housing in Foxboro.
Characterizing the Morse Street proposal as precedent setting, Mark Powers of Prospect Street suggested that town officials have embraced a framework prioritizing higher-density affordable housing.
“We’re talking about Morse Street tonight, but we’re talking about more than Morse Street in a global view of what’s going to happen in our town,” he said.
Powers also argued that other properties in Foxboro are better suited to developing affordable housing.
These include a plan being developed by the Foxboro Housing Authority to build a sizable affordable housing project on town-owned land at the corner of Route 140 and Walnut Street, as well as the potential for residential development involving the vast Schneider Electric real estate along Neponset Avenue.
Back in April 2020, Schneider confirmed plans to consolidate local operations at the firm’s Cocasset Building on Mechanic Street while selling off the landmark Foxboro Company campus which stretches the length of Neponset Avenue.
“That’s not going to become industrial,” Powers said of possible redevelopment scenarios. “The hat factory is not coming back.”
Reinforcing Powers’ sentiments, John Chlebek of 13 Faxon St. said the proposal would not serve the town’s short- or long-term interests.
“People have made significant investments to live here and this is going to drive up taxes and potentially drive down property values,” Chlebek predicted. “High-density housing is only going to introduce further demands for anything we can think of in this town.”
Also submitting letters in opposition to the project were Patrick O’Toole of Ray Charles Circle, and James and Sharon Fortune of Shepherd Street.
Not everyone spoke in opposition, however. Arthur Muldoon, a 45-year resident living at 112 Cocasset St., argued that most commuting traffic from the project would head towards Mansfield, and if problematic, could be addressed through enforcement measures.
Muldoon, who accompanied a recent site inspection conducted by town officials, also addressed Powers’ comments.
“I don’t think it would set a precedent,” he said. “And if it did, it might be a good precedent.”
Gregory Spier of 1 Hutchins Drive, a local developer and chairman of the town's housing authority, said the Morse Street proposal is Foxboro’s only pending project offering homes in the $500,000 to $600,000 price range.
“Right now, there is a huge demand for housing and prices continue to increase,” he said.
Spier added that he understood concerns related to the proposed location, but maintained the project would be a “big help” to local empty nesters who wish to remain in Foxboro.
And Michele Callahan of Ridge Road read into the record a letter submitted by real estate broker Gil Campos, who likewise backed the plan.