With state and federal agencies rolling back pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings, selectmen this week took steps to preserve temporary measures that allow outdoor dining options at local establishments.
Specifically, board members voted unanimously to extend through the end of November outdoor dining protocols enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which differ from restaurants permitted to operate outdoors on a permanent basis.
According to planning director Paige Duncan, Gov. Charlie Baker is seeking legislation to extend several emergency measures which had been put in place last March by executive order and are due to expire next month.
Most pandemic restrictions, including business capacity limits and mask-wearing rules, will be rescinded this Saturday.
But Duncan said Foxboro’s temporary outdoor dining permits would remain in effect only as long as legislation and executive orders allow, after which local establishments would have two weeks to close down their outdoor dining.
“At a minimum we’d like them to run to the end of the executive order,” she added.
With selectmen embracing the request, both Duncan and Town Manager William Keegan suggested the town should consider retaining the outdoor protocols as a permanent option for local establishments.
“A lot of things have worked really, really well,” Keegan said. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t look to keep them permanently.”
In a related matter, selectmen also voted to terminate a local state of emergency effective June 15, when Baker will vacate a statewide emergency order.
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns said the local state of emergency, also imposed in March 2020, provided town officials with added flexibility in dealing with scheduling and other personnel matters normally subject to collective bargaining.
Lastly, board members agreed to support a proposed transfer from the town’s reserve fund to bolster staffing in anticipation of summer programming needs in the recreation department.
According to Keegan, program fees support the department’s operating budget, with only the director’s salary funded through the town budget. Because programming was reduced or, in some cases, eliminated during the pandemic, some staffers saw their hours reduced.
As a result, Keegan defended the request to transfer funds through the end of the fiscal year.
“This was clearly an unanticipated impact,” he said. “I think it would qualify as a reserve fund transfer.”
Chairwoman Leah Gibson agreed, pointing out the timing is “critical” for recreation programs with the school year winding down and local families emerging from the pandemic.