Updated policies for electronic communications and computer use by municipal employees, as well as entirely new language to standardize performance appraisals, have been forwarded to selectmen for their consideration.
Members of the town personnel board, who reviewed the policies last week, voted unanimously to endorse the changes in an effort to help improve job performance and, ultimately, deliver better services to taxpayers.
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns explained that all town employees are already evaluated on an annual basis, with department managers providing feedback and informal appraisals on an ongoing basis.
The new policy, which still needs the blessing of selectmen, establishes a written framework for that process applying to all municipal bargaining units as well as non-union personnel. The language also helps define expectations and explain the logic behind regular performance evaluations.
At present, all municipal employees are evaluated between May 15 and June 15, with step raises effective July 1. The process includes a self-evaluation component as well.
“Our intent is not to use evaluations as weapons — not to hold back money or to fire people — but to help their development,” said Johns, who doubles as the town’s human services director. “I think at this point people see the value of it.”
Characterizing the policy as “very detailed,” personnel board members Nancy Bacher and Dennis Keefe inquired about training for supervisors and/or managers who are responsible for conducting performance appraisals.
“This is an excellent tool and there’s a lot of guidance in here,’ Keefe said of the new document. “I’ve found over the years that some people do [evaluations] really well and others do it very, very poorly, and it is an issue, I think, of training.”
Johns replied that some managers, most notably those overseeing Boyden Library personnel, had received training on evaluation techniques, but conceded there is “definitely room for improvement” across the board.
“Training is definitely something we need to do,” he said.
Johns noted the town recently hired a new human resources specialist, Kate Levesque, who formerly provided consulting services to several industrial groups.
In addition to the guidelines outlining performance appraisals, board members endorsed an expanded policy spelling out expectations for electronic communications and computer use in the workplace.
“While the intentions are the same and the procedures are much the same, some of the equipment, and certainly social media, have changed,” Johns said.
Citing the ubiquitous nature of mobile and smartphone technology, Johns said that some employees are issued phones while others are paid a stipend to offset the cost of personal devices. Many, he added, bring their personal phones to work and may even use them on town business.
“We know that’s a normal practice for them to have them in their pocket,” he said.
While personal calls are permissible, within limits, during work hours, Johns said that new language was added to help ensure personal phone use does not interfere with assigned duties.
If adopted by selectmen, employees will be required to review and sign a copy of the new policy, which will be kept in their personnel file.
Keefe noted that prior to mobile phone technology, employers could easily monitor phone usage during work hours.
“Now with cell phones you really can’t monitor it,” Keefe said. “It’s really the honor system, so it’s more challenging.”
Asked by Keefe about the dangers of ransomware, Johns said that all employees are currently engaged in training modules covering web browsing, audio calls and other areas to raise awareness about risky online behaviors.
I’ve been a victim of phishing myself,” Keefe said of fraudulent calls made to trick people into giving money or revealing personal information. “They’re very sophisticated.
In addition, Johns updated personnel board members on an existing policy which outlines ground rules for remote participation in public meetings.
While noting that Foxboro recently adopted provisions in the state open meeting law which codify how remote meetings must be conducted, Johns said most remote meetings locally have operated under the authority of emergency orders issued by Gov. Charlie Baker during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This distinction is important, he added, since the state’s permanent law is far stricter than the governor’s temporary executive order. It’s so strict, town officials who reviewed the section after it was enacted a decade ago rejected the idea.
For example, the statutory provisions require that public officials who participate remotely must provide sufficient reason for not attending meetings in person, suggesting that remote participation is permissible “only if physical attendance would be unreasonably difficult.”
At this point, with remote participation having become an accepted means of conducting the public’s business, Johns predicted that state lawmakers will be forced to make common sense changes before Baker’s temporary order expires.
“I do believe, by the time we come out of this emergency order, the Legislature will be crafting something that at least gives us a little more flexibility,” Johns said. “I think there are a lot of capabilities and a lot of reasons to do this.”