Pending legal review, selectmen are poised to adopt a long-awaited overhaul of the town’s 10-year-old board and committee handbook — a code of conduct and users’ manual of sorts for elected and appointed officials.
If accepted, the beefed-up handbook will be required reading for anyone serving on a town board or committee, reflecting a commitment to “uphold the ideals of the Town of Foxboro,” according to Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns.
Walking selectmen through the revisions on Tuesday night, Johns said the revised document is similar to workplace rules of conduct which apply to town employees in that it outlines expectations for etiquette, behavior and civility while serving in an official capacity.
“Anyone serving in any of these roles is acting as an ambassador for the town, may be on television and may be approached by the press,” he explained. “So we just want to be very clear about what the expectations for all of our board, committee and commission members are, in addition to our employees.”
Johns added the updated handbook also contains a detailed guide for conducting meetings properly — either in person or in a remote environment — that includes appropriate dress and behavior, while advising that participants should refrain from eating or drinking on camera.
“You wouldn’t do anything on camera in a virtual meeting that you wouldn’t do here at a public meeting,” he noted.
In addition, the handbook contains examples of standard practices like posting meetings, taking attendance and proper record keeping; tackles the thorny issue of what’s allowed and not on both social media and in executive session; and offers advice on how to avoid conflicts of interest.
The handbook also lays out ground rules for obtaining legal advice.
“The only time town counsel can be used is by going through the town manager,” Johns said. “And that’s really so there’s a governor on where and when that is being used.”
Although board members took the revisions under advisement while awaiting town counsel review, few anticipated any red flags.
“If there are any changes at all, my guess is they would be minimal,” Town Manager William Keegan said.
In response to a question by Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan about chronic absences by appointed officials, Keegan said the handbook states that three or more unexplained absences in a year’s time may be grounds for removal.
While commending the revision as “a great document” which has “the right information in there,” freshman board member Seth Ferguson nonetheless suggested that it comes off as heavy handed at times.
“Certain things like, ‘Be on time — early is on time and on time is late,’ that is sort of a colloquialism that perhaps is better worded in an official document like this,” Ferguson said.
Chairwoman Leah Gibson, who has consistently supported standards for appointed boards and committees, had a similar take on the handbook’s treatment of virtual meeting etiquette, which frowns on multi-tasking or wasting people’s time.
“I see what you mean in that particular section,” she said.
“No one’s joining a board to waste anyone’s time,” Ferguson interjected. “It’s a little presumptive to think that anyone would want to waste anyone else’s time if they’re volunteering.”
Thanking board members for their feedback, Johns pledged to modify language with the aim of “delivering the same message but without insulting people.”
Ferguson was so enthusiastic about a new section which charges members of the selectmen to serve as liaisons to other boards and committees that he volunteered to serve in that capacity.
“I think that would be a good way to have selectmen stay informed and put a strategic lens on what the boards and committees are doing, and making sure that everything is aligned and heading in the direction the town has intended,” he explained.
Beyond introducing the new handbook, Gibson said selectmen also had considered the possibility of hosting training sessions with town attorneys next September for incoming committee chairs.
“Especially for some of the smaller boards and committees, you don’t have the town manager sitting there helping you move things along,” Gibson said. “So, I think the training will be a good thing for many people.”
Keegan said that these sessions should be taped live, then posted on the town website as a future reference.
Selectmen said they anticipated voting on the updated handbook at their next scheduled meeting, after which the document will be distributed to board and committee members, who will then be expected to review and sign it.
“I know we’re eager to get the appointment letters out and have people adhere, I mean acknowledge, this as they are appointed,” Gibson said.