Fire erupted in a box truck parked behind the old post office on the Town Common Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing into a sky already hazy from smoke from Canadian wildfires.
Firefighters were dispatched about 12:25 p.m. and doused the flames fairly quickly but not before the truck was destroyed, Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
Two cars, including one parked next to the truck, sustained damage, according to Buckley.
The cause of the fire was unknown and is under investigation.
The old post office is being renovated into a Citizens Bank branch.