A 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday morning when he was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross Central Street.
The boy, who was visiting family in Foxboro, was taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, according to police.
The accident occurred about 11 a.m. in the area of 332 Central St.
The boy, whose name was not released, was playing with his older cousins and followed them as they crossed the street to play with other neighborhood children, police said.
The boy was trailing behind his cousins when he was struck by the SUV.
The area where the crash occurred is a straight section of a two-lane roadway and there are no crosswalks in the area.
An initial investigation by members of the police department’s accident reconstruction unit determined that speed was not a factor.
However, the crash remains under investigation by local police, who were assisted at the scene by state police assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office, and Walpole police.
The driver of the vehicle, a Foxboro resident whose name was not released, remained at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators, police said.
He was not injured.
“At this time there is no further information available. Our thoughts are with the family of the young victim for a full recovery,” police said in a statement.