As a longtime Boy Scout and candidate for Eagle rank, Brian Hawrylciw knows the importance of keeping one’s feet dry -- a principle which also applies to his Eagle Scout project.
Hawrylciw, a member of Troop 7 in Foxboro, appeared before the Conservation Commission this week to update members on his Eagle project which involves repairing bridges over wetlands along foot paths and nature trails off Chestnut Street.
Hawrylciw said the work, which was undertaken in early May with direction from Conservation Manager Jane Pierce, has been mostly completed, but sought feedback from commission members before wrapping up the project.
He explained the existing bridges, which traverse intermittent wetlands, had deteriorated over time and were sagging into the water. As a result, one of the sections was widened, re-planked and leveled to improve stability and facilitate safer passage.
Hawrylciw said the project also involved clearing several fallen trees along the pathway which eventually connects to the Lane Property, with one being repurposed as replacement supports in making the bridge repairs.
Commission member David Opatka reminded colleagues the trail in question is one of five currently under consideration to be upgraded for handicapped accessibility, and as such warranted a site visit by a commission member to review progress.
“There are some elderly people who do that short walk,” Opatka observed. “And that’s a tripping hazard.”
Pierce joined Chairman Robert Boette in thanking Hawrylciw for his efforts.
“It’s getting to be very popular out there and this is a great improvement,” Pierce said.
In an unrelated matter, commission members endorsed Rebecca Kelly of Forest Road as a prospective replacement for longtime member Judith Johnson who officially relinquishes her seat on the seven-member board at the end of June.
“No one will replace Judy,” Boette observed. “We will miss her immensely.”
Kelly said she originally worked in the biotech industry but for the past eight years has been a part-time teacher/naturalist at Moosehill Wildlife Sanctuary, leading school environmental education programs.
“Really, I’ve been involved with Audubon most of my life,” she said.
Also interviewing for the board appointment was Caroline Vines of Fletcher Street, an electrical engineer who recently retired from Schneider Electric.
Board member Peter Atanasoff told Kelly and Vines that the commission’s duties largely involve working with builders to soften environmental impacts from construction projects.
“There’s not a lot of places left in Foxboro to build that don’t have some wort or sticky issue with them, and a lot it is around wetlands,” he said.
Commissioners agreed to forward their recommendation to the selectmen, who are responsible for making the appointment.
Pierce said that Vines would be welcome to consider applying for current openings on the town cultural council or agricultural commission.