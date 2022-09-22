The freedom to read whatever one wants to at the town library remains alive and well as nation-wide people observe Banned Books Week.
Banned Books Week was first launched in 1982, which makes this week its 40th anniversary.
“Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries… it highlights the value of free and open access to information…(it) support(s) the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular,” according to the Banned Books website.
Boyden Library Director Libby O'Neil said Thursday that there have been no challenges to any books during her tenure which began six months ago.
She also consulted staff members who could not recall any, she said.
"We have displays in the children's, teen and adult departments supporting and celebrating the freedom to read," O'Neil said in an email.
In addition, she supplied some national figures concerning challenges to certain books. The figures are available at uniteagainstbookbans.org
"Between January 1 and Aug. 31, 2022, the ALA (American Library Association) documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources and 1,651 unique titles were targeted," she said. "In 2021, ALA reported 729 attempts to censor library resources, targeting 1,597 books, which represented the highest number of attempted book bans since ALA began compiling these lists more than 20 years ago."
O'Neil said a majority of the challenges were aimed at more than one title.
"Additionally, more than 70 percent of the 681 attempts to restrict library resources targeted multiple titles," she said. "In the past, the vast majority of challenges to library resources only sought to remove or restrict a single book."
Elsewhere in the area, Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger said the library displays books that have been “challenged” during Banned Books Week by people who would like see them banned.
Currently there are about 25 on display.
But actual book bans have never occurred at the Attleboro library, at least during her tenure, she said.
“We’ve never banned a book during my time here,” Rhilinger said.
Rhilinger has been director for nearly two years but has worked at the library for about 20 years.
She said the library has “reconsideration forms” which people can fill out if they have a problem with a book.
Once the form is filled out the book is "reconsidered" by the director and the library board, she said.
But very few forms are ever submitted, Rhilinger said.
There was one time a parent thought that the images in a "Spiderman" book were too scary for very young children, so that book was moved from the collection for young children to a collection for slightly older children, she said.
Rhilinger said that, in general, the library procures books the public wants to read.
There was another instance where a children’s book called “Harriet the Spy” raised a concern because a parent was afraid that it taught children to spy on others.
She said some people challenge books because they have sex or violence in them.
And those reasons are clearly why 10 books are on "the most challenged books in 2021" put together by the American Library Association which “condemns censorship and works to ensure free access to information.”
The top two titles challenged were "Gender Queer" and "Lawn Boy" which have LGBTQ+ and sexually explicit content.
And some books locally are been challenged because they explain where babies come from, Rhilinger said.
Those books are generally only available to parents to help them explain where babies come from in an age appropriate manner to their children.
Meanwhile, at the Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro, Director Frank Ward said his library has very seldom encountered those who want to ban a book.
“We really have not had a problem with that,” he said.
The only objection ever raised during his tenure was to a movie the library had in its collection about the rock band The Doors and that was in the early 2000s, he said.
“This is a week to celebrate the First Amendment and every citizens right to read what they want,” Ward said.