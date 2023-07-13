Kids may be used to having their artwork hanging on a refrigerator, but about a dozen local youth can now boast about having their work displayed in a much larger space.
Boyden Library is holding its first Kid’s Summer Art Exhibit in the children’s room this summer. So far, that means 12 submissions in categories of toddler for ages 2 to 4, school age, for ages five to nine and tween for ages 10 to 12 are now on display on library shelves.
The display started on June 26, coinciding with the first day of the summer reading program and will run through Aug. 12, according to Emma Brelsford, the library’s youth services coordinator.
Brelsford said the library has many creative and artistic young patrons who come to their art programs or show them the art they’ve been working on for fun, so, staff thought it would be nice for the young artists to have a spotlight on their art for the summer.
“I was blown away at the submissions we received and our patrons who visit the library have also been amazed at how beautiful the art is,” Brelsford said.
Matthew Hocker, 45, an eight-year Foxboro resident, heard about the art spotlight on the library’s Facebook page and submitted a piece created by his daughter Audrey.
Audrey Hocker, 10, a rising fifth-grader at Ahern Middle School, said her art titled, “The Eye Drawing” was modeled after a self-portrait by the artist Joshua Reynolds. She used pencils to create the perfect shading for the image.
Looking at her artwork, Hocker said is very proud, happy and joyful.
“I can use it as a way to express my emotions in some drawings.”
When asked about her dreams in the future, she said, “I want to make art that inspires others to follow their dreams.”
Her father Matthew was amazed at what her daughter created.
“She has always loved art, and has been taking art lessons for the last couple of years, and it is incredible seeing how far she has come and how talented an artist she is,” he said. “I am extremely proud. We love the library. We have been going ever since we moved to town and I would take her to Story Time with Miss Betsy when she was 3 years old. It is amazing to see my daughter can display her artwork at a place that we love so much and get to share it with the community.”
He hopes that the Library continues to showcase young artists in the future, adding, “It is always a good thing when someone’s art can be shared with the world, especially the art of young artists. I think it is wonderful the library is helping support our children in this way.”
Denise Butkiewicz, of Foxboro, one of the patrons visiting children’s room with her agreed.
“I think the library did a great job promoting it. And these kids are really talented. It takes a lot of guts to show your art from your imagination on display so this is really cool to see,” Butkiewicz said.
Brelsford said she hopes to continue the exhibition of children’s art every summer.