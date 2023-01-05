Boyden Library is hoping to revitalize its teen section with the help of its new teen advisory board.
According to Jennifir Huston, part-time teen librarian, the purpose of having a teen advisory board, which launched in September, is to give teens a voice in their own library space. Board members have a chance to weigh in on everything from the type of materials they’d like to see the library acquire to programs they’d be interested in attending.
“I have snacks or pizza at every meeting. I would like for it to be run more by the teens and facilitated by me, but it is still very new,” Huston said.
The advisory board is open to kids ages 12 to 18 and has already gotten off to a strong start. Huston said she’s been impressed with the ideas for books to include the library’s collection to the suggestion that better signage is needed for the sci-fi and fantasy sections.
Sid Gionas, a freshman at Foxboro High School, participated on the board for the first time this month after her mom spotted a flyer on Facebook.
“My mom and I are talking about it and I was like that will be a really good opportunity for me to get into the community in Foxboro and also to put on my resume,” Gionas said. “I think in the past, teens were not really aware of the opportunities and the type of things that happened in a teen section, because before this the teen section wasn’t a thing, it was just children and adults. I want to open up the opportunities and introduce teens to what they can do at the library,” Gionas said.
Makayla Peck, a senior at Foxboro High School, said she would like to see additional programming aimed at teens.
“Over the past few months, we have talked about getting a gaming console, which we got some upstairs now, and we have an event at Helix eSports at Patriot Place coming up. So that is a good opportunity for teens in town to get aware of what’s going on at the library and carry it over into our community,” Peck said.
Peck said she is enjoying getting involved.
“There are so many people of different ages who visit the library. So, teens can branch themselves out and network with other age groups, that’s really important,” Peck said.
Huston said her hope for the board members will have an opportunity to apply leadership and creative skills while being a voice in a space that is created for them.
“It is important for me as the teen librarian to be someone to lean on, notice the ideas, talents, dreams and give teens a place within the group for these aspects of their personalities to grow and flourish,” Huston said. “It will allow them to be a part of something outside of school activities and demonstrates their commitment to the community, especially their own, which will aid them in college and life.”
She hopes the board will grow and encourage one another and not only help her with programs but bring great ideas and run one or two based on their talents and ideas.
Huston has already implemented some of the suggestions that were discussed in the previous meetings.
“They suggested bean bags and two arrived last week and they have told me romance and fantasy are two very popular genres so I have made note of that in my ordering process,” Huston said.