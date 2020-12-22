Town officials continue to make strides towards a multi-use bicycle and pedestrian trail linking the town center and Patriot Place, but which more ambitious voices now suggest could someday connect Foxboro with Framingham.
Although still exploratory in nature, this broader vision would likely be constructed in stages, beginning with an inter-town route that could be extended regionally as interest and funding allows.
“Foxboro is a good place to start with,” Thomas Murphy told colleagues during a Dec. 16 virtual meeting of the town’s economic development committee.
“By starting small and getting some backing, it might be a better way to get more people behind actually doing this, Murphy said”
The rail trail concept being championed by the town economic panel originally had been envisioned in the town’s 2014 master plan as a travel corridor parallel to the existing CSX rail line that would connect emerging “growth nodes” — residential, commercial and recreational areas in different parts of town.
This approach, according to the master plan, would reinforce a “walkable” central business district surrounding the town’s iconic Common.
Beyond the so-called “rail trail” link between Patriot Place and the town center, the master plan envisioned similar pathways connecting the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest and other local attractions
Seeking advice on how best to move the concept forward, Murphy said that committee members had reached out to organizers of the Blackstone River Bikeway — a long-established bike path linking Woonsocket and Cumberland, R.I., which is now being extended in increments all the way to Worcester.
“We’ve got some decent information from them about what we need to research and look into,” Murphy said. “It gives us a little bit of what we need to do moving forward.”
That partially completed 48-mile bike path currently features three finished off-road sections totaling 17 miles of paved trails, with the remainder still consisting of marked on-road routes.
In addition to the primary 11-mile segment connecting Woonsocket and Cumberland, the Blackstone River path has two off-road stretches in Massachusetts, a 2.5-mile path linking Worcester and Millbury and a separate 3.5-mile segment connecting Uxbridge and Blackstone.
Murphy said the committee is pursuing a grant application with assistance of a team from the engineering firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. (VHB), who previously have spearheaded bicycle and pedestrian-related projects including the Blackstone River Bikeway.
“They know a lot about what’s going on and what needs to be done,” Murphy said.
Town Planner Paige Duncan said the amount of any grant award could vary, depending on the scope of the application, but stressed that such preliminary funding would be used strictly to fund a feasibility study for the project.
“Obviously we can’t go right from ‘Oh, this is a good idea’ to suddenly constructing something,” she said. “We need to look at whether it makes sense and whether it can be done.”
Murphy said the town also needs to establish a dialog with the MBTA which operates rail traffic on the lines owned by MassDOT.
“The MBTA has some strict guidelines for bike paths along the railway, so we need to work with them as far as how we’re going to do this,” Murphy said.
John Eva, vice-president of customer service at Schneider Electric, and Daniel Krantz, director of site development for the Kraft Group — both of whom serve on the town economic panel — suggested the prospect of such a connector next to a live rail line could raise safety concerns for state transportation officials who ultimately would need to sign off on the project.
“There are some concerns about proximity and I think that’s a hurdle we have to start to talk through with the MBTA,” Krantz said.
The rail line in question abuts Schneider Electric’s extensive real estate holdings, which are located on Neponset Avenue.