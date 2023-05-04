A $93.4 million budget for the next fiscal year, sidewalk construction work and changes to zoning bylaws are up for discussion at the town’s annual meeting on Monday.
The annual town meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8 in the Foxboro High School auditorium.
The town’s advisory committee is unanimously recommending approval of a $93.4 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year. Recommendations for all departments were unanimously approved except for the school department budget, which had a 6-1 vote in favor of its proposal. If approved, the budget will increase about 3.2 percent over the current fiscal year’s budget of $90 million.
The advisory board’s recommendations note, “There was a substantial amount of discussion around the addition of two positions each to the fire department, police department and DPW. The committee (as well as town leaders) were unwilling to add extra positions in recent years as a precautionary measure given the state of the economy and the country. This year, the advisory committee felt that the requests by the department heads were rational and well backed by facts and that the ability to provide additional public services made sense.”
It continues, “The fire department presentation focused on the fact that one of its headcounts was re-appropriated as a Public Safety Social Worker and that an independent study of the Foxboro Fire Department staffing performed in 2019 recommended two additional hires by this year. The police department presentation focused on the needs required by Gillette Stadium and the additional events expected this year. The understanding is that the revenues from these events will cover the additional hires. There was also data presented that showed the call volume is much higher in Foxboro than surrounding communities.
“The DPW presentation focused on a highway department position and a water department coordinator position that were originally approved pre-covid. The highway department position was originally for a mechanic, and when covid hit the highway department got creative and re-allocated a highway department position to the mechanic. Now that the expected tasks to be completed have returned to pre-covid levels, the advisory committee feels this position is warranted again.”
The advisory committee is recommending against a citizen’s petition for a minimum allotment of 40 percent of the funds received from the state’s Chapter 90 program for sidewalk reconstruction. Chapter 90 money is designated for roadway work.
The advisory committee agreed that the town needs to develop a plan to improve sidewalks.
“Committee members noted that sidewalk improvement funding provided by the town in 2022 was relatively equal to what 40% of Chapter 90 funding would have totaled in 2022. Thus, allotting 40% of the Chapter 90 funds to sidewalks would not materially improve their conditions. The committee felt the town needs a more comprehensive sidewalk improvement plan with separate and clear funding identified. “
The committee made a similar determination on an article requesting allocation of money -- estimated at about $1 million, for sidewalk construction and infrastructure projects along Cocasset Street, where a jogger was struck and killed by a vehicle in November.
The advisory committee is recommending approval of a zoning article that would clarify the definition of mini-storage and warehouse uses and what zones those facilities are allowed in. The article was submitted in response to the warehouse proposal that was ultimately withdrawn for the former Funway site on Route 1.
Town meeting voters will also be asked to allow changes to the former Pratt School property, located at 14 Community Way, which will allow the select board to sell or lease the property.
The select board is also seeking to adjust the start time for future town meetings, asking voters to approve a 7 p.m. start time, a half-hour earlier than the traditional 7:30 p.m. start, beginning next year.
In addition, town meeting voters will be asked to recognize Recreation Director Deb Giardino by naming a pavilion in her honor.
The advisory committee, which recommends approval of the article said, “The memories made for the hundreds of children at the Booth Field Summer Camp are lasting and permanent. During many hot summer days Debbie was often heard saying that ‘The kids need more shade.’ Through grants there is no cost to the Town of Foxboro, a beautiful pavilion will finally be built and allow Deb’s wish to come true. It is fitting that we vote to honor her dedication by naming the new pavilion the Deb Giardino Pavilion.”