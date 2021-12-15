School committee members served up an early Christmas present for retiring Burrell School Principal Michele McCarthy this week by voting unanimously to name the newly-renovated school library in her honor.
Acting on a formal request from the Burrell School community, board members agreed to name the new library for McCarthy, who formally retires at month’s end – concurrent with completion of a multi-year school renovation and expansion project.
Explaining that naming the Burrell library for McCarthy would require a unanimous vote of board members, committee Chairman Rob Canfield characterized her as “a really remarkable person,” and said the distinction would be appropriate.
“It’s a remarkable achievement and hers was a remarkable contribution,” Canfield said.
Board member Richard Pearson, who was assistant principal at Foxboro High School when McCarthy served in a similar capacity at the Ahern Middle School, likewise said she deserved the recognition after spending 21 years in Foxboro schools.
“One of the things that’s very compelling to me is someone who puts their time in with extreme longevity in one school system,” Pearson said, adding that building principals typically spend seven to eight years in a job before seeking new challenges. “Things move on, but when you get someone who dedicates their time and service it’s incredible.”
Prior to the vote, Burrell school teachers Karen Washburn and Renee Muirhead urged members to dedicate the new library for their long-time boss, saying the request was unanimously supported by staff, school council and Burrell PTO members.
“The staff at the Burrell can attest to her fairness, leadership and friendship,” Muirhead said, describing McCarthy as an extraordinary administrator and person. “She is wise and continually supports her staff through advice and encouragement. She never hesitates to help those in need.”
Besides her formal duties as building principal, Muirhead said McCarthy has participated in local activities over the years, including Foxboro’s annual town-wide cleanup day.
In addition, she runs benefit road races, has assisted with Boy and Girl scout projects and has served on numerous committees
“Michele has impacted the lives of thousands of students through the years, always treating each and every one like it was her own child,” Muirhead said, adding that McCarthy had been a pillar of strength in the aftermath of several tragedies involving members of the school community.
“Her support to her staff, and all families, was remarkable,” Muirhead recalled.
Pointing out that McCarthy is held in the highest esteem by peers, as well as present and former students, Superintendent Amy Berdos said the school district would feel her loss.
“We are excited for her but as colleagues we all learned and have grown from being able to work side-by-side with her, so I think that the dedication of the library in her name is very fitting,” Berdos said.
Partly in keeping with the occasion, and also to showcase the newly-renovated facility, school officials have scheduled a Dec. 21 ribbon-cutting ceremony at Burrell Elementary School.
The ribbon cutting is slated for 1:30 p.m., followed at 3:30 p.m. by a farewell reception that will be open to parents and community members who will be able to tour the school building at the same time. Local and state educators, elected officials and other political dignitaries also have been invited to attend.
Although the Burrell School had reopened for classes in September, a number of items included in the renovation/expansion project had remained to be completed.
Berdos said the Burrell post will be filled from January to June by Edward Quigley, a respected educator who subsequently held interim posts in Natick and Medfield.