Kindness, charity and civic responsibility were among virtues cultivated through a springtime service project undertaken by students at the Burrell Elementary School.
According to Principal Michele McCarthy, age-appropriate community service projects have been a long-standing custom for Burrell students, with prior efforts including a first-grade cookie bake to benefit the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, a “Valentine’s for Vets” greeting card drive and support for area animal shelters.
This spring, however, the school council opted for a whole-building approach that integrated students at different grade levels to create and assemble spring-themed “goodie bags” for local seniors.
“We turned it into a whole school project,” McCarthy told school committee members during a virtual presentation Tuesday night.
Among the various contributions, preschoolers created multi-colored suncatcher designs while kindergartners planted and then tended herb and flower seedlings beginning in April.
In addition, first-graders designed and created “Happy Spring” cards, second-graders decorated terracotta plant pots, third-graders employed new-found typing skills to whip up recipe cards and fourth-graders provided the finishing touch by decorating reusable canvas tote bags with spring designs.
School council members then assembled the totes using materials produced by students, and also included packets of flower and vegetable seeds, before delivering 50 sets to the senior center on Central Street.
“I went back the next day and all but four were gone,” McCarthy said. “So they did a grab-and-go at the senior center and I was told that they really enjoyed them.”
Participating in Tuesday’s virtual presentation, fourth-graders Grace Hutchinson, Jake Saltmarsh, Dexter Griffin and Olivia Foscaldo proclaimed the service project both fun and fulfilling.
“I do not think there was anything better than this,” Griffin said. “I had a lot of fun making them.”
“Even though you don’t know who you’re giving it to, it still makes you still feel good that you’re doing something for that senior citizen,” Hutchinson said.
Saltmarsh agreed, explaining that his tote design featured a “spring is here” message accompanied by grasshoppers and ladybugs.
Asked for advice on fine-tuning the effort going forward, Hutchinson proposed enlisting small groups of students from different grade levels, while Foscaldo suggested complimenting future projects with an oversized poster featuring the names of senior recipients.
Superintendent Amy Berdos complimented the effort, which placed a new spin on an existing tradition.
“Everybody had their hand in this, from kindergarten to fourth grade,” Berdos said. “It’s just a great product in the end to show the teamwork of the Burrell School as a whole.”
School board Chairman Rob Canfield thanked students for sowing some spring cheer through Foxboro’s senior community.
“We’ve had beautiful weather and I’m sure you have brightened somebody’s day,” Canfield said.